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Jeremiah Smith’s NIL Deal: How Much Money Ohio State Star Makes Surprises

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Ohio State v Texas
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AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against Kobe Black #6 of the Texas Longhorns during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Jeremiah Smith is projected to be one of the top prospects selected in the 2027 NFL draft, but the Ohio State wide receiver is already earning more than some pro wide receivers. Yet, Smith could be earning a lot more money, but the star declined to enter the transfer portal this offseason despite plenty of programs attempting to poach the playmaker.

Smith’s NIL deal at Ohio State is worth $5 million, per On3. This puts Smith at No. 5 among all college athlete’s earnings, but the star could have been earning even more money.

Here’s what you need to know about Smith’s NIL deal.

Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith Turned Down $10 Million NIL Deal to Bolt Buckeyes

Ohio State v Texas
GettyAUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes completes a pass against Derek Williams Jr. #2 of the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

During the offseason, Smith confirmed the report that the wide receiver turned down a $10 million offer to enter the transfer portal.

“I always wanted to be at Ohio State,” Smith explained why he turned down more lucrative offers, per USA Today.

“It would be dumb for me to leave Ohio State and go to another team when I have the best offensive line in the country, the best quarterback in the country, the best coaches in the country.”

Jeremiah Smith Is Headed for a Massive Raise Via the NFL Draft

Despite already being one of the highest-paid players in college football, Smith is still expected to get a raise when he signs his first NFL contract. For context, Smith’s former Ohio State teammate Carnell Tate was the first wide receiver selected in the 2026 NFL draft.

As the No. 4 overall pick, Tate signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. It would be no surprise if Smith is also a top-five selection in the 2027 NFL draft.

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Jeremiah Smith’s NIL Deal: How Much Money Ohio State Star Makes Surprises

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