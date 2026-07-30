Jeremiah Smith Gives His Top Skill Players In Ohio State History During Big Ten Media Days

There are always fun and weird questions which are addressed to coaches and players during conference media days. For their part, the Cover 3 podcast from CBS decided to ask Jeremiah Smith a loaded question to rank his best Ohio State players. He was forced to choose one QB, one RB, two WR and one flex player of any of the previous positions. His answers were quite interesting as just two of the five players chosen by Smith played at the school during his lifetime.

Both of those players, CJ Stroud and Braxton Miller, were both in the QB position. With Stroud being selected by Smith at QB and Miller at Flex. A position Miller proved during his career in the NFL when he appeared at the WR position rather than at QB before injuries forced an early end to his time.

At the first WR position, Smith chose NFL Hall-of-Fame receiver Cris Carter.

Carter, who played with the Buckeyes from 1984-86, finished his career at Ohio State with 2,725 yards and 27 TD on 168 receptions and an average of 16.2 yards per catch. He also finished his collegiate career with zero fumbles while playing in 37 games and starting 33. Carter also threw for 1 TD on a 26-yard reception as a sophomore.

At the other WR position, Smith went to Terry Glenn. Glenn, who was the seventh selection of the first round in the 1996 NFL draft was also a dominant player for the Buckeyes.

During his Ohio State career, which ran from 1993-95, Glenn was a one-time All-American while producing 72 receptions for 1,582 yards and 17 TD. he also ran the ball five times for 35 yards. Much of this production, including 57 receptions, 1,316 yards and all 17 receiving TD came in his All-American junior season of 1995. When he also averaged 23.1 yards per reception and 119.6 receiving yards per game in 11 games.

At RB, while he could have gone with Ezekiel Elliott or others, Smith took it way back to the only two-time winner of the Heisman Trophy by choosing Archie Griffin.

Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1974 and 1975, finished his incredible career in Columbus holding many records for the school and the conference.

Among these records were the conference rushing yards for a career at 5,589 yards, his 31 games are the most consecutive games with 100 yards rushing and he also won the Big Ten Player of the Year Award and was a First Team All-American in his junior and senior seasons. The same season he won the Heisman Trophy.

During his time, Griffin also became a Four-time Big Ten conference champion and was the first player to play in four Rose Bowls to finish the season. The only other player to this day with this honor is Brian Cushing. He also became the first player to lead the Big Ten in rushing for three straight seasons. This record was also later reached by another when Jonathan Taylor did so from 2017-19 while at Wisconsin.

For his career, on top of the 5,589 rushing yards, Griffin had 942 carries, scored 26 total TD and had 6,559 all-purpose yards. For their part, the Buckeyes went 40-5 during his career at the school.

It is clear that Smith not only knows his history but also appreciates it. When asked by host Chip Patterson if he had considered putting his own name onto this list he answered with an enthusiastic and emphatic, NO! But, in 20 years, when someone else is asked the same, maybe he will be their choice.