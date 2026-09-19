Jeremiah Smith’s Ohio State Receiving Record Likely Unbreakable

Even in an Ohio State Buckeyes football program that has produced some incredible wide receivers, there really is, and will be, no doubt.

Jeremiah Smith stands above the rest. He’s got a case as one of the best wide receivers in college football history, and his Ohio State career will likely never be matched.

On Saturday, Smith looks likely to cement his place in OSU history. It won’t be in a marquee game — it’s just an in-state clash with MAC foe Kent State.

But the Buckeyes should be able to get Smith his place as the all-time leading receiver in program history.

At this point, it’s exactly where his name belongs.

Ohio State Receiving Record

Ohio State’s all-time receiving record stood since 2003 until Smith came along.

This is the top-10 on the career yardage list for OSU entering Ohio State’s Saturday clash with Kent State:

Michael Jenkins – 2898 Jeremiah Smith – 2873 Emeka Egbuka – 2868 David Boston – 2855 Gary Williams – 2792 Cris Carter – 2725 Chris Olave – 2711 Marvin Harrison Jr. – 2613 Devin Smith – 2503 K.J. Hill – 2332

A handful of the receivers on that list spent four years with the Buckeyes. This is just Smith’s third season.

It’s likely to be Smith’s last campaign, too, as he’s the favorite to be the top receiver chosen in the 2027 NFL Draft. But that hasn’t stopped Smith from putting up absolutely prolific numbers.

Jeremiah Smith Stats

Smith has been an absolute superstar from the moment he arrived in Columbus.

As a true freshman, he may already have been the top receiver in the nation.

That year, 2024, was a national championship season for the Buckeyes. Smith had 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In 2025, Smith increased his reception total to 87 while totaling 1,243 yards and 12 more TDs.

Through the first two games of the 2026 season, Smith has 16 catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2025 and will be aiming to finish even higher in what is assumed to be his last season on campus.

Jeremiah Smith NFL Draft

Smith is by far the most likely WR to be taken first in the 2027 NFL Draft, assuming he declares for the draft.

His most competition may come from Cam Coleman, the former Auburn wideout who transferred to Texas.

Likely more interesting to discuss with Smith is just how high he can go. Could he be the extremely rare No. 1 overall choice as a wide receiver?

If there was ever going to be a player to break that long drought, it would be Jeremiah Smith.