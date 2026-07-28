Jeremiah Smith’s First Big NIL Purchase Was His Grandmother’s House

There may not be a more electrifying player in all of college football than Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who has taken the country by storm during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

After helping the Buckeyes win a national championship in 2024 and recording 163 receptions for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns across his first two seasons, Smith has built quite the NIL portfolio.

Jeremiah Smith Reveals His First “Big” Purchase

Smith owns the fourth-highest NIL valuation at $5 million, according to On3. During a recent interview with Complex, he revealed his first “big purchase,” which came at just 19 years old last year.

“I think I bought my grandma’s house,” Smith told Complex Sports. “I bought my grandma’s house from her. Yeah. I bought this last year… I was 19 [years old].”

Jeremiah Smith’s first major purchase was buying his grandma’s house at just 19 years old. 🅾️ pic.twitter.com/SOYcRULNeC — AzBuckGuy (@AzBuckGuy) July 28, 2026

What’s Smith Going to Do With His Money?

In this new era of NIL, 17-, 18-, and 19-year-olds are receiving life-changing amounts of money at a young age, forcing them to become much more responsible with how they manage their finances.

For Smith, who is likely to become a top NFL draft pick after his junior season when he becomes eligible to declare, he appears to have a clear understanding of how he wants to handle his money.

“I think I’m gonna save it,” Smith said. “There’s no reason for me to spend it. I was blessed to come in the NIL era, spend whatever endorsements I get once I get to the NFL.”

Smith’s 2026 Outlook

Expectations remain extremely high for Smith as he looks to put together another monster season in the Buckeyes’ offense. He was recently named the Big Ten preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Ohio State returns star quarterback Julian Sayin, but the team lost Carnell Tate to the NFL. While Smith has been the No. 1 option in the offense over the last two seasons, he could see an even larger target share without Tate in the lineup.

The Buckeyes still boast several talented wide receivers and return star running back Bo Jackson.