Julian Sayin & Girlfriend, Paulina, Announced Personal News Before Ohio State Season

It was an eventful offseason for Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin as the signal-caller “hard launched” his relationship with girlfriend, Paulina Adams. It was Sayin’s girlfriend who technically revealed the news with a simple photo during the college football offseason.

Back in July, Adams took to Instagram to wish her favorite quarterback a happy birthday. Sayin’s girlfriend also shared several photos of the couple looking cozy together.

“Happy birthday!” Adams noted in a July 22, 2026, Instagram post. “Life is the best with you in it🤍.”



Here’s what you need to know about Sayin and his new girlfriend.

Julian Sayin’s Girlfriend, Paulina Adams, Is a Pilates Instructor Who Attends Ohio University

Adams attends Miami (of Ohio) University and is a pilates instructor, according to her Instagram profile. Sayin’s girlfriend has created quite a social media following with more than 60,000 followers.

The Ohio State quarterback’s social media presence is not quite as personal. Sayin’s Instagram page makes no mention of Adams, and instead remains focused on football as well as the occasional brand deal.

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin’s NIL Deal Is $2.5 Million

Being the Ohio State quarterback has been a lucrative business for Sayin. According to On3, Sayin signed a $2.5 million NIL deal with the Buckeyes.

This puts Sayin at No. 53 among all college athlete’s projected NIL earnings, per On3. Sayin could soon be earning a lot more money if the Ohio State quarterback continues to climb up NFL draft boards.

Julian Sayin’s NFL Draft Stock: Mocks Project Ohio State QB as a 1st-Round Pick

Mock drafts widely project Sayin to be a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft, but the Buckeyes quarterback still has some work to do in order to solidify his status. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler outlined what NFL scouts are watching when it comes to Sayin taking on the Texas defense in Week 2.

“As with Manning, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is another year wiser and more experienced than the player we saw when these teams met last year,” Brugler wrote in a September 10, story titled, “Which players will NFL scouts be watching during Saturday’s Ohio State-Texas showdown?”

“Although his physical traits aren’t top-tier, his decisiveness on RPOs and accuracy as a passer are his superpowers. When everything is on schedule, Sayin can pick defenses apart,” Brugler added.

“But when the play breaks down and walls close in, can he do more as a creator? He might need to for Ohio State to win — and his scouting narratives will start to shift if he does.”