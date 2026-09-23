Michael Irvin Drops $10 Million Jeremiah Smith Claim, Questions Why He Stayed at Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes superstar Jeremiah Smith apparently had 10 million reasons to leave Columbus, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin still cannot understand why he passed up the opportunity.

The former Miami Hurricanes receiver raised eyebrows Tuesday while discussing the lucrative offer Smith reportedly received to leave Ohio State. For Irvin, the possibility of returning home to South Florida made the decision even harder to understand.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, Irvin revealed what he had heard about Smith’s opportunities in the transfer market. The Miami Gardens native remained with the Buckeyes despite considerable interest from other college football programs, including speculation surrounding his hometown Hurricanes. Irvin made it clear that he was relaying what he had heard rather than claiming firsthand knowledge of the negotiations.

“From what I heard, what I heard, I don’t understand why he didn’t do it, but what I heard is that Jeremiah Smith got up to $10 million offered,” Irvin said.

Michael Irvin Questions Jeremiah Smith’s Decision to Stay at Ohio State

Irvin’s comments became particularly interesting when he brought up the opportunity for Smith to return home. The former Hurricanes star understands the significance of playing college football in Miami, having helped the program win a national championship before beginning his Hall of Fame NFL career. He struggled to understand why a player with Smith’s South Florida roots would turn down such an enormous opportunity.

“I don’t know how you can get offered $10 million and not go home to play football,” Irvin said.

There is an important distinction between Irvin’s comments and what has actually been confirmed. Smith acknowledged at Big Ten media days in July that he received a $10 million offer to transfer, but he did not identify which school made it.

Although Miami was among the programs linked to Smith’s recruitment, the Hurricanes have not been confirmed as the source of that particular offer.

Jeremiah Smith Already Explained His $10 Million Decision

Smith previously addressed the enormous financial opportunity, explaining that his decision went beyond money. He wanted to remain at Ohio State, continue developing alongside his teammates and pursue another national championship. Rather than entering the transfer portal, he chose to spend his junior season with the program where he had already established himself as one of college football’s biggest stars.

That decision is looking increasingly significant for the Buckeyes. Smith broke Ohio State’s career receiving yards record Saturday during the team’s 59-3 victory over Kent State, surpassing Michael Jenkins’ previous mark of 2,898 yards. The accomplishment added another milestone to a college career that already includes a national championship.

Irvin’s reaction illustrates just how extraordinary the financial stakes have become in college football. Turning down an eight-figure opportunity is difficult enough to comprehend, but passing up the possibility of returning home adds another dimension to Smith’s decision.

The school responsible for the reported offer remains unconfirmed. What is certain is that Smith had an opportunity to leave Ohio State for considerably more money and chose to stay. Irvin might not understand the decision, but Buckeyes fans certainly aren’t complaining.