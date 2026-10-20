Ohio Gets Concerning Injury Update on Julian Sayin Before Bye Week

Ohio State is heading into its bye week after a thrilling win over Indiana. However, the Buckeyes lost quarterback Julian Sayin to an arm/shoulder injury, and he likely won’t be available for some time.

Head coach Ryan Day told the media on Tuesday night that Sayin is out indefinitely.

“We’re not gonna put any timeline for his injury, but he is out indefinitely,” Day said, via Eleven Warriors Dan Hope.

Day also said it is “doubtful” Sayin will return for the regular season.

“There’s a plan being put in place for Sayin not being available for both the regular season and postseason. He said there’s no specific timeline on the recovery. He’s dealing with an injury on his throwing arm,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote on X.

Day didn’t say what injury Sayin is dealing with, other than that it’s his right elbow. But it doesn’t sound like he will play another game for Ohio State this season.

Sayin Has Been Ohio State’s Starter for Two Seasons

Sayin is in his second season as Ohio State’s full-time starter, having thrown for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns against four interceptions this season. He didn’t have his best performance against Indiana before his injury, completing 15 of 29 passes for 235 yards, two interceptions, and two touchdowns. Still, he put Ohio State in position to win.

The 21-year-old quarterback didn’t get hurt until the middle of the fourth quarter, when Indiana defensive lineman Mario Landino hit Sayin from the right side, forcing a fumble. Ohio State recovered the ball, but the biggest concern was Sayin’s injury.

Sayin didn’t play another snap after that hit, and true freshman Luke Fahey came in.

Tavien St. Clair and Fahey Will Battle for the No. 1 Job

Fahey will take on a much larger role, but Day didn’t say he’ll start. Day said Fahey and Tavien St. Clair will get reps with the starters this week.

“Ryan Day says Julian Sayin is out indefinitely. Won’t put a timeline on it, but they’re preparing to not have him for the season. Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair will both get reps with the ones this week,” via Bill Landis.

St. Clair is in his second season at Ohio State after 247 Sports ranked him as the third-best quarterback in the 2025 high school class. Fahey surprised many by beating him out for the No. 2 quarterback spot coming out of fall camp, but he seems to run the offense more effectively than St. Clair, which likely earned him the backup role.

Ohio State has two weeks to figure out who its quarterback will be before it heads on the road to play USC on Halloween and then welcomes Oregon at home on Nov. 7.