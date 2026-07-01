Ryan Day, Ohio State Land Commitment From Son of NFL Hall of Famer

T

he college football season is just a few months away, and while rosters for the upcoming season are mostly finalized, coaches continue building for the future.

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes were the latest example of that on Wednesday, landing a massive commitment in the Class of 2028.

Buckeyes Land 5-Star Wide Receiver

Ohio State landed five-star wide receiver and the No. 1 recruit in the 2028 Rivals300, Jett Harrison, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and the younger brother of former Ohio State star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

🚨BREAKING🚨 2028 No. 1 overall recruit Jett Harrison has committed to Ohio State, @SWiltfong_ reports🌰 Jett is the younger brother to NFL WR Marvin Harrison. Read: https://t.co/IFTHnkYuXP pic.twitter.com/vgTCCPnNLh — Rivals (@Rivals) July 1, 2026

Harrison is already listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. He attends St. Joseph’s Prep School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He chose the Buckeyes over several other top programs, including the Miami Hurricanes, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans.

Despite losing wide receivers coach Brian Hartline this past offseason to South Florida, Ohio State has not missed a beat in recruiting and landing talent at the position.

NFL Comparison

Harrison has the makings of a truly special prospect with the tools he brings to the position. According to Rivals, his NFL comparison is Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.

“Jett Harrison is a wide receiver prospect with a high skill level that reminds us of Justin Jefferson,” Rivals wrote. “Harrison’s size, route-running, and outstanding ball skills look similar to what we see from Jefferson. Harrison is a more well-known and established high school prospect, as Jefferson was a late riser.”

Marvin Harrison on Jett’s Talent

Marvin Sr. also spoke about his son’s talent, highlighting his competitive nature.

“The first and foremost thing is the competitive nature,” Marvin Sr. said. “Competitor is an understatement. The will to win. Obviously myself or his older brother, he’s been around this will to win, and losing is not an option. That’s what makes him who he is today. Losing is not an option.

“If you have an older brother and a dad that’s going to push you, he was never going to shy away from hard work. I think with Jett it’s, ‘What next? What’s next? I’m ready for it!’”