Indiana head football coach Curt Cignetti isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

That’s not the only reason the Hoosiers are defending national champs, but it’s certainly part of his brand, and on Monday, it came with a particular message about the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Cignetti has spent the past couple of weeks in campaign mode. He’s trying to ensure that IU doesn’t miss the College Football Playoff even if they encounter one more bump in the road down the stretch of the season.

And right now, Indiana’s only loss is to Ohio State.

That game, of course, could’ve gone the other way. Nick Marsh was a few inches away from keeping his foot inbounds to catch a late go-ahead touchdown.

But it goes in the books as an Indiana loss, while also dealing Ohio State a huge blow with the Julian Sayin injury.

Cignetti had plenty to say about that on Monday.

Curt Cignetti on Ohio State

Cignetti used a strong phrase as part of his comments, saying that Indiana “ripped the heart out of that team” in reference to the Buckeyes and the QB position.

This was his full statement:

“We ripped the heart out of that team. They haven’t been the same since, without the quarterback. But all I hear about is how we lost to a three-loss team. That was a team picked to win the national championship that led Texas 95% of the game at Texas. We missed a layup and they won, we didn’t. That’s why we’re not 26-0. We’re 25-1.”

The last portion is referencing Indiana’s record over the past two seasons.

Cignetti is right that Ohio State could’ve beaten Texas, and he’s also right that things aren’t the same in Columbus without Sayin.

It’s not often another team gets given a reality check by an opposing coach weeks after playing them, but that’s what the Buckeyes got from Cignetti.

Ohio State Can Help Indiana

The Hoosiers’ ledger would look ever-so-slightly better if Ohio State wins its final two games of the regular season over Nebraska and Michigan.

Indiana lost to the Buckeyes, but it’s a better loss if Ohio State looks competent down the stretch rather than faltering with true freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback.

It’s still unlikely that OSU itself gets into the College Football Playoff, but Cignetti is hoping his Hoosiers can manage that feat despite the loss to the Buckeyes.