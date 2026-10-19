Ohio State Buckeyes Cautioned About Luke Fahey’s Flaws

The Ohio State Buckeyes look like they’ll have to preserve their season despite the absence of Julian Sayin.

Their star QB was injured in Saturday’s win at Indiana, and he finished the game with his throwing (right) arm in a sling on the sideline as Luke Fahey closed the game out at quarterback.

OSU was inches from losing — Indiana receiver Nick Marsh just had to keep a toe inbounds — but their season got to take a deep breath when Marsh didn’t reel in that touchdown.

Still, it’s a tough time for the Buckeyes. They’ve got a bye this week, an absolutely great bit of timing to allow them to figure things out.

But then it’s USC on Halloween, and Oregon the next week. Neither of those games will be easy if Sayin is indeed out.

And if the choice is Fahey, there’s definite reason for concern.

Luke Fahey Flaws

Fahey, just a freshman, has plenty of potential. It might be hard to realize it when thrown directly into Big Ten play.

Ohio State beat writer Jeff Gilbert of Press Pros Magazine summed Fahey’s potential problems up in one paragraph in a new article on Monday:

“Fahey stands 5-foot-11, two inches shorter than Sayin. That will change things about the offense. He can’t stand in the pocket. He tried to throw a screen pass Saturday and hit a lineman in the back of the head. The Luke Fahey playbook of moving the pocket, calling more QB runs and relying more on the running backs was, out of necessity, built in a day.”

Gilbert then wonders, as well, about Tavien St. Clair, the other backup.

“We are right to wonder why Tavien St. Clair, the all-Ohio five-star from Bellefontaine, isn’t ready to be the guy,” Gilbert writes. “He’s 6-4 and mobile with a strong arm. He looks like an NFL quarterback. Fahey looks like a high school quarterback.”

The Buckeyes must feel that St. Clair’s flaws are simply more intangible, while they must think Fahey can overcome his tangible flaws with intangibles.

Ryan Day History With Backup QBs

Ohio State hasn’t had success with a backup quarterback since the days of J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones. Usually, the transfer portal prevents such players from sticking around — even dating back to a guy like Joe Burrow transferring out.

“We are right to wonder if this is a disaster that not even a great defense can overcome,” Gilbert writes. “Because when has Ryan Day had a backup quarterback anywhere close to ready to start a football game? Never. At least it’s never had to be proven. Remember the fear every time Justin Fields ran the football? Remember Devin Brown going down with an injury and Lincoln Kienholz playing as the No. 3 in the Cotton Bowl? In the portal era, it’s not all Day’s fault. Backups are usually guys who, more often than not, haven’t played significant snaps. J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones aren’t taking first-team reps this week for No. 3 Ohio State.”

There may be more clarity soon on just how long Sayin is out. That could decide the upside of Ohio State’s season. But even whether the Buckeyes will get a chance at big games at the end of the year could depend on what happens in the meantime with Fahey, and St. Clair, and the Buckeyes’ backup QB brigade.