Ohio State Buckeyes Flip RB Commit Daylon Gordon From Surprise School

The Ohio State Buckeyes are an obvious recruiting destination, particularly for star running backs. They’ve gotten a lot of RBs to commit to come to Columbus rather than other programs.

On Wednesday night, though, Ohio State got a running back commit to flip from a school that it’s hard to know if they’ve ever had a player flip from before. Daylon Gordon is going to play for the Buckeyes, but you may know expect the school he was previously committed to.

The main concern here for Ohio State is simply that they landed an exciting talent even coming off the back of two consecutive losses.

But let’s get into the flip.

Ohio State Gets RB Commit Daylon Gordon to Flip

Daylon Gordon, until Wednesday, was committed to Texas State.

No, not Texas. Not Texas Tech. Not Texas A&M.

Texas State, the Bobcats, a quality Group of 6 program but not a big-time recruiting competitor of Ohio State usually.

On3 Sports’ Hayes Fawcett reported the flip on X on Wednesday night.

On the surface, it seems weird, right?

Well, the reality is that a player who suddenly commits to Ohio State almost certainly can play. The Buckeyes don’t bring in players for no reason.

Gordon might’ve been flying under the radar. He isn’t anymore.

Who is Daylon Gordon?

Gordon is a 5-foot-9 running back from Wylie, Texas.

He’s ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN, but a four-star recruit by 247 Sports.

In that highest ranking, 247 Sports, Gordon ranks as the No. 11 RB in the country. ESPN has him ranked the lowest, as the No. 66 RB in the country.

Either way, it looked like it’d be a great get for Texas State, which has punched above its weight in recent years. There are a lot of good recruits to choose from in Texas.

Gordon, though, got the chance to move way up the ladder and did so.

He also had offers from Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and Rice just in the state of Texas, as well as a visit to Oklahoma.

Gordon lists in his bio on X that he runs a 4.52-second 40-yard dash.

In his most recent highlight posted on X, Gordon shows that he had a game with 11 carries for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

https://x.com/DaylonG2027/status/2116641858331775475?a=SCOtQnoK-gNl7CaRFM8&s=20

https://x.com/DaylonG2027/status/2116641858331775475?a=SCOtQnoK-gNl7CaRFM8&s=20