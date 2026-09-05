Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Jett Harrison Highlight Generates Hype

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s baby brother, Jett, lives up to his name.

He’s still a high school football player, but he’s already committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and so he has all eyes on him when he takes the field on Friday nights.

That included on this Friday. Ohio State is awaiting its season opener on Saturday, but that meant that Buckeyes fans could keep an eye on Jett.

And yeah, as usual, he put on a show.

Jett Harrison Highlight

Harrison was playing in a showcase game for St. Joe’s Prep out of Pennsylvania, and he set up wide right and caught a wide receiver screen at his own 20-yard line.

He proceeded to go 80 yards through the whole defense of the opposing powerhouse from Tennessee to score a touchdown. Speed and strength were on full display:

Jett Harrison showing you why he’s the No. 1 WR in the 2028 class @Jettharrison18 80-yard TD strike from the Ohio State commit. (🎥: @MaxPreps) pic.twitter.com/hYm7NBc2ez — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) September 5, 2026

It really shouldn’t be a shock, but it’s still impressive to see. They don’t build many high school wide receivers like Jett.

Of course it goes without saying, but he’s got quite the pedigree. Marvin Harrison Sr., his father, is one of the best wide receivers in NFL history.

He’s also had the chance to learn from everything that Marvin Jr. has been through, from an intense recruitment to stardom at Ohio State and learning the ropes at the NFL level. Marvin Jr. plays for the Arizona Cardinals and is still trying to put together full-scale consistency in the NFL.

Jett certainly seems like when it’s his time, he’ll be ready to be the next Harrison up.

Jett Harrison Fast Facts

Jett is the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the Class of 2028. That means he’s just a junior right now. High school defenses will have to put up with him for the rest of this year and all of next year, too.

He didn’t waste any time being a high school star. He had 51 catches and 10 touchdowns as a freshman, then another 50 grabs with 20 TDs as a sophomore.

His offer list also included the likes of Oregon, Penn State and Nebraska, but he chose to follow in his older brother’s footsteps and head to Columbus to play for the Buckeyes.

He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, but he looks visually stronger than that in this latest touchdown highlight video.

Regardless, he’s got an immensely bright future ahead of him, which makes sense, because he’s a wide receiver with the last name Harrison. That’s just how this works.