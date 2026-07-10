Ohio State ‘Should be Watched’ for 4-Star Offered by Alabama, Oregon

The Ohio State Buckeyes stretched their aggressive recruiting outreach to California in recent years. It’s how the Buckeyes reeled in five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and past star quarterback CJ Stroud.

Now the Buckeyes have their eyes set on someone comparable to the latter. Especially one hailing from Stroud’s home region.

Stroud dominated the prep competition out of Rancho Cucamonga High in California’s Inland Empire. The “I.E” has emerged as quite the quarterback hot spot since Stroud. Washington Commanders QB and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner from LSU Jayden Daniels represents one more QB from that region, who was once offered by the Buckeyes too out of Cajon High in San Bernardino.

Now the Buckeyes are rising as the favorite to land this ultra-talented passer. But must fight off Alabama and a reported late surge from Big Ten rival Oregon.

Who Ohio State is Trending up for

Four-star for the class of 2028 Josiah Boyd is emerging as a potential future Buckeye. The 6-foot-4 dual-threat stars for Vista del Lago High down in Moreno Valley.

Boyd is rising as the most recruited quarterback and college prospect in the history of his high school. The campus officially opened its doors in Sept. 2002 and is the alma mater of past CBS actress Tristin Mays.

Except Boyd is emerging as the school’s most coveted athlete ever with his plethora of offers. OSU is making him a big priority already, with the Buckeyes emerging as the early favorite here.

Ohio State owns a 51% chance of winning over Boyd according to On3/Rivals’ prediction machine as of July 10. However, coach Ryan Day and company have other suitors to fight off here.

Who Else is Recruiting Ohio State Target

National recruiting insider for On3/Rivals Adam Gorney dropped new intel on where things stand in Boyd’s recruitment Friday. Now Oregon is starting to trend upward for Boyd’s services too.

“Oregon and Ohio State have the edge in Boyd’s recruitment. [But] the Ducks could be sitting right at the top since he’s taken multiple visits there,” Gorney began.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning has sent one of his prominent assistants down in the “I.E” already.

“Position coach Koa Ka’ai has been down to see him in Moreno Valley and the connection there is very strong,” Gorney said.

So Oregon and OSU look like it’s heading towards landing on Boyd’s short list. But Gorney adds Alabama and Kentucky (now coached by former Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein) are two more early contenders.

Is Ohio State Still the Favorite?

Oregon definitely is sharking up, especially as the Ducks aim to replace their dual-threat Dante Moore. Boyd looks Moore-like on the field with his own set of theatrics. Arizona State from the Big 12 is one more in the mix.

So who’s the team to beat per Gorney?

“Oregon should be the team to beat heading into his junior season. The comfort level is really high there,” he said.

However, Gorney adds “the Buckeyes should definitely be watched.”

Once again, OSU has started to sweep up the Golden State in winning over recruits. The Buckeyes already won over a past Inland Empire passer in Stroud. Now they’re aiming to pull off a similar recruiting coup involving Boyd.