The Ohio State Buckeyes won’t have Julian Sayin back this weekend. He remains on the official Big Ten availability report listed as out due to the injury to his right (throwing) arm.

OSU isn’t expected to have Sayin for “The Game” against Michigan in Columbus on Nov. 28, either.

Sayin, though, might not be totally done this year. The latest update from Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is an encouraging one.

Julian Sayin Injury Update From Ryan Day

Day spoke to reporters earlier this week and offered a short but intriguing update on Sayin’s health.

The head coach said, “It’s moving better than I thought it would, for sure.”

That was in regards to Sayin’s recovery, and it’s interesting in the context of what Day has said in the past

Day said in the first week of November that he didn’t expect Sayin to be back “next month” — one can assume he meant December.

But if Sayin is recovering quicker than expected, does that put December back in play?

Sayin returning in time for the College Football Playoff, if Ohio State made it, would be a massive development that would swing the entire national title picture.

Even just the chance of that is big news for the Buckeyes.

CFP Rankings Impact

An interesting component here? This might influence the CFP rankings.

The committee has to decide what to do with a team like Ohio State, which everyone knows is playing with a backup quarterback.

Does the committee account for a potential Sayin return in where they put the Buckeyes? It’s a fascinating thought experiment, for sure. It also makes you wonder whether Ohio State would intentionally float optimistic Sayin updates just in case they matter.

This week, Ohio State ranked No. 14, one spot behind No. 13 Oregon. The Buckeyes likely need at least three teams ahead of them to lose for any of this to even matter.

OSU also has to take care of its own business and beat Nebraska and Michigan without Sayin.

If that all happens, though, maybe — just maybe — Sayin could make a triumphant return on a big stage.