Ohio State Features Star Earning $1 million More than LeBron James’ 76ers Deal

Sports fans know LeBron James has fandom for the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’s the Akron native in him. He pulled this $8 million move on Friday: Signing with the Philadelphia 76ers over coming back to finish his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This also means the 41-year-old James will earn $4 million annually off his two-year deal he signed. But here’s the stunning part involving this contract.

It’s got nothing to do with James excepting minimal money this time compared to past contracts he signed. This 76ers contract actually becomes cheaper than most NIL (name image likeness) deals.

Including making less annual money compared to this Buckeyes star.

Who will Earn More than LeBron James on Ohio State

It’s not quarterback Julian Sayin who’ll rake in more than the NBA legend. Nor will it be returning 1,000-yard running back Bo Jackson.

But star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith’s NIL deal earns him $1 million more than the sports icon.

Smith’s NIL deal allowed him to hold partnerships with Red Bull Energy Drink, Adidas, Nintendo and Lululemon. He signed his blockbuster deal during July 2025.

Smith even inked the deal amid rumblings he received even higher NIL deals from other schools. He operates in a college football era where agents or even coaches can pull out an NIL checkbook to sign players. Even in the College Football Transfer Portal. But Smith stayed loyal to the place where he won the national title in the 2024 season as a true freshman, when James was rallying behind the Buckeyes.

Jeremiah Smith Holds 1 Other Title in NIL Era

The now junior wide receiver also earns this title ahead of the 2026 college football season: Highest-paid non-college quarterback.

Only Miami Hurricanes transfer quarterback Darian Mensah and Oregon Ducks dual-threat passer Dante Moore earn more. The former holds the highest NIL deal at $6 million annually. Moore’s NIL deal pays him $5 million per On3 NIL valuations.

Smith breaking out as a perennial 1,000-yard receiver enabled him to reel in the massive contract. The next closest highest-paid non-quarterback is LSU tackle Jordan Seaton, who accepted $4 million annually after leaving Colorado in the transfer portal.

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman ranks as the second-highest paid college wideout, earning $3 million off his deal.

Sayin sits behind Smith as the next-best paid Buckeyes star, raking in $2.5 million.

Jeremiah Smith Looks Ready for Another Blockbuster Deal

Smith can earn even more money after this season.

If he chooses to jump to the 2027 NFL Draft, that is.

The dynamic wide receiver officially can enter this class after completing three collegiate seasons. The league requires that draft entries complete at least three years of schooling before jumping to the NFL.

Smith has the option to graduate early as a junior from OSU and enter. But he’s also eligible to come back for the fall 2027 season and play his senior season. But the allure of the NFL looks too good to pass up.

Especially if Smith shatters new school or even NCAA record this fall. He’s earning pre-Heisman Trophy buzz already in Columbus. Regardless, his next deal looks like it’ll be more than what he’s earning now.