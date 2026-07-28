Ohio State QB Julian Sayin’s Personal News Emerges Weeks Before College Football Starts

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is gearing up for a new college football season, and some interesting personal news emerged weeks before training camp. Sayin appears to have a new fan in his corner as girlfriend Paulina Adams revealed the couple’s relationship.

To put it another way, Sayin and Adams hard launched their relationship with Ohio State’s season fast approaching. Sayin’s girlfriend took to Instagram to wish her favorite quarterback a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday! Life is the best with you in it🤍,” Adams said in the July 23, 2026, Instagram post.

Adams did not tag Sayin but posted several photos featuring herself and the Ohio State QB1 together. The post is approaching 10,000 likes as fans celebrate the new couple.

Last season, Sayin was linked to Gabrielle Fowler, but this was more in the college football rumors category.

Here’s a look at the Instagram post that has fans buzzing.



Julian Sayin’s Girlfriend, Paulina Adams, Is a Pilates Instructor

Adams is a pilates instructor with ties to Miami (Ohio) University. Sayin’s girlfriend also has a large social media presence with more than 66,00 Instagram followers.

As for Sayin, the Ohio State star is gearing up for another season of Big Ten football. Ohio State opens up their schedule against Ball State on September 5.

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin: ‘It’s Been a Fun Offseason’

All eyes are on Ohio State’s marquee showdown against Texas on September 12. Sayin has spent the offseason getting stronger and identifying areas of his game to improve.

“For me, I’m not focused on the good plays, but focused on the few plays I wish I would’ve made that gave us a chance to win those games,” Sayin told The Athletic’s Cameron Teague Robinson in a March 13, feature story titled, “What Julian Sayin has learned as Ohio State’s QB1 — and what he hopes is next.” “I’m chasing to be the best version of myself, so how can I improve in those areas?

“… It’s been a fun offseason because there’s things we did good last year that we can do so much better. Whether it’s cleaner feet in the pocket, taking off when we need to on third down, there’s a lot of things.”

Ohio State Star Julian Sayin Has Chance to be 1st Round Pick in 2027 NFL Draft

Play

Sayin’s focus is on the upcoming college football season, but the quarterback also has a chance to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft. The signal-caller still has some work to do in order to solidify himself among the top NFL quarterback prospects.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wants to see Sayin and the other top Buckeyes players “level up” this season.

“We all have to level up,” Day noted in March, per The Athletic. “So, whether it’s someone like Aaron Rodgers, who’s been in the league for decades, or it’s, you know, Tavien St. Clair, who is in the second year of the program, or anybody within the program, they have to level up in terms of their football IQ.

“And the more information you have, the slower the game goes, so that’s a big thing for (Sayin).”

Sayin’s cheering section just got a little louder with Adams’ hard launching the couple’s relationship.