Ohio State Lands $457,000 No. 1 Star Quarterback Over Michigan & Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are just weeks away from the team’s first game of the college football season, but head coach Ryan Day also has his eyes on the future. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is expected to be one of the top signal-callers in college football this season.

Behind Sayin is former touted quarterback Tavien St. Clair, a candidate to be the Buckeyes QB1 in 2027. Ohio State now has another highly touted quarterback expected to join the squad in 2028.

St. John’s Christopher Vargas, the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2028 class by both Rivals and ESPN, announced his commitment to Ohio State. Vargas selected the Buckeyes over other top college football programs like Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Florida among others.

“I think Ohio State is the place that can develop me the best,” Vargas told On3’s Steve Wiltfong in an August 9, 2026, interview. “… I’ll be playing with the best of the best and against the best of the best.

“Just the family relationship I’ve built with them and that family relationship I built with the coaches, it was the right place for me.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest college football news.

New Ohio State Commit Christopher Vargas Has a Projected NIL Value of $457,000

Ohio State’s 2028 class is already shaping up to be notable as Jett Harrison, son of NFL legend Marvin Harrison, also recently committed to the Buckeyes. As for quarterbacks, four-star prospect Brady Edmunds committed to Ohio State as part of the 2027 class.

On3 projects Vargas’ NIL value to be $457,000, a number that could continue to rise if the signal-caller remains the No. 1 rated quarterback in the class. What can Buckeyes fans expect from Vargas?

The 6-foot-4 signal-caller has been described as one of the “purest passers” in the 2028 class.

“Gifted arm talent who looks like one of the purest passers early on in the 2028 cycle,” Rivals’ Charles Power wrote in his scouting report on Vargas. “Measured in at around 6-foot-4, 175 pounds with 9.5-inch hands prior to his sophomore season. Has a loose, live arm.

“Able to generate easy velocity while locating his passes into small windows with accuracy and touch. Musters RPM’s on his passes despite his lack of mass at this stage,” Power continued.

“Shows encouraging signs of passing nuance early. Helped his team to a state title appearance as a sophomore, completing 138 of 207 passes (66.7%) for 2,038 yards and 24 touchdowns against 3 interceptions.”

Ohio State Faces Texas in Week 2 of the College Football Season

For now, Ohio State’s focus remains on the upcoming season. The Buckeyes open up the college football season against Ball State on September 5.

Ohio State’s marquee matchup against Texas on September 12, looms large amid the Buckeyes training camp. Ahead of the season, Sayin emphasized that the Buckeyes want to play in major games.

“We all came to Ohio State to be in big-time matchups and be in games that matter, four-quarter games, two-minute drills,” Sayin said in June, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

“So we’re all really excited about it (marquee games), and we’ve just been building that this offseason.”