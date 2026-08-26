Ohio State Among 2 Frontrunners for son of Super Bowl Winning Defender

The Ohio State Buckeyes boast NFL representation once again outside of molding Sunday talent. Head coach Ryan Day lures back ex-NFL coach Matt Patricia on defense while adding former Atlanta Falcons leader Arthur Smith at the other coordinator. Now they’re after the high-profile son of a former Super Bowl winning defender on the recruiting trail.

One who can boost the safety room moving forward post Caleb Downs.

Ohio State is eyeing one of the nation’s top 2028 prospects to jump start its next cycle. One who brings some of his own unique league bloodlines.

Who Ohio State is Gunning for on Recruiting Trail

Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney dropped new intel out of California Tuesday. Especially down in the San Diego region.

Gorney revealed a big update involving four-star safety Gaige Weddle out of Rancho Bernardo High School, who’s the son of 2021 Los Angeles Rams title winning safety and past Chargers Pro Bowler Eric Weddle.

“Sources tell me that the Buckeyes and the [Georgia] Bulldogs still hold the edge at this point,” Gorney reports.

So Buckeye fans now know OSU is aiming to pull off one more massive recruiting coup down in the 619 region. After all, star quarterback Julian Sayin came from that part of the Golden State, starring at Carlsbad High and rising as a five-star.

Catch Involving Gaige Weddle

Ohio State’s frontrunner status for Weddle comes with a catch. And not just limited to Georgia being the other frontrunner here.

Gorney added other teams very much alive in the mix. Including a place the father of Weddle knows quite well.

Gorney stated that Oklahoma “is back in Weddle’s recruitment.” Utah, meanwhile, is another one rising. The same Utes program that turned dad into a future NFL Pro Bowl defender.

Gorney adds that Weddle is keeping an eye on three more schools that are “on the fringe” in Cal, Miami, and UCLA. Roster construction plays a pivotal role in Weddle eyeing that trio among his list of suitors.

Younger Weddle No. 1 in Notable Category

If OSU and Day pulls off this recruiting win, they’ll land a defender who ranks at the top of one notable category.

Weddle enters his junior prep football season ranked No. 1 overall the state among safeties, according to Rivals. The national outlet also places him as its top-ranked defensive prospect among talent hailing from the Golden State.

Day loves going after the highly-rated recruits to help continue his championship atmosphere in Columbus. Re-adding Patricia to the defensive side should only spark more interest in Weddle considering the Buckeyes. OSU already has proven it can mold top 10 draft picks at safety.

Plus, Patricia turned the son of ex-NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles Sonny into the seventh overall pick to the Washington Commanders this past April.