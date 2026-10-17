Ohio State Escapes With Win After Indiana’s Head-Scratching Play

Ohio State faced a late-game scare against Indiana. The Hoosiers drove down the field in the fourth quarter, trailing 19-15, and tried to win. However, Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh made a crucial mistake.

With 1:07 left, Indiana was on Ohio State’s 27-yard line, and quarterback Josh Hoover stepped back to pass. He found Marsh wide open down the sideline in the end zone. Marsh caught the pass, but his foot was out of bounds. This cost the Hoosiers a chance to score and turned the ball over, giving Ohio State the ball back. The Buckeyes then knelt twice to run out the clock and end the game.

Ohio State got lucky because the Buckeyes had no way to come back down to 22-19 with their backup quarterback with under a minute left to tie the game.

Starting quarterback Julian Sayin suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter, ending his comeback chances, and backup Luke Fahey came in.

This article will be updated with more information.