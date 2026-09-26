Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith Draws Extraordinary 3-Legend Comparison From NFL Scout

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a superstar in Jeremiah Smith, but the latest assessment of their record-breaking wide receiver takes the hype to an entirely different level.

Following Smith’s historic performance against Illinois on Saturday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared an extraordinary evaluation from a scout with more than two decades of experience. The comparison involved three of the greatest receivers in NFL history, all rolled into one prospect.

Smith delivered another unforgettable performance in Ohio State’s 42-19 victory over Illinois, catching 12 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns. His four receiving scores tied the program’s single-game record, while his receiving yardage established a new personal best. Apparently, that was enough to prompt an NFL talent evaluator to reach for some remarkable comparisons.

NFL Scout Gives Jeremiah Smith an Unbelievable Comparison

Schultz reported that he asked an NFL scout with more than 20 years of experience to evaluate Smith’s signature performance. The anonymous evaluator responded by mentioning Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones and Larry Fitzgerald, three receivers whose combination of physical talent and production helped define an era of professional football.

“Calvin Johnson, Julio, Fitz, he’s got elements of all their games. He really shouldn’t be able to run such precise routes at that size. Just a total freak of nature,” the scout told Schultz.

Consider the significance of that assessment. Johnson possessed extraordinary size and explosiveness, Jones combined elite athleticism with outstanding route running, and Fitzgerald established himself through exceptional hands and remarkable consistency. Suggesting Smith possesses elements of all three places an enormous set of expectations on a college receiver.

At 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, Smith already presents a physical challenge for opposing defensive backs. His performance against Illinois demonstrated that his size is only part of the problem, with polished routes and an outstanding connection with quarterback Julian Sayin making him increasingly difficult to contain.

Jeremiah Smith’s NFL Expectations Continue to Skyrocket

Smith entered Saturday already holding Ohio State’s career receiving-yardage record, which he broke against Kent State the previous weekend. His latest performance further strengthens a college résumé that includes a national championship and two All-American seasons. The question surrounding his eventual transition to the NFL is no longer simply about his talent, but whether he can fulfill expectations that continue to grow with every performance.

The anticipation surrounding Smith is approaching the kind of attention typically reserved for generational prospects, reminiscent of the expectations LeBron James faced entering professional basketball. That comparison speaks to the magnitude of the hype, not a guarantee of similar professional success.

Only time will determine whether Smith belongs alongside the NFL legends mentioned by Schultz’s source. For now, Ohio State fans are watching a receiver whose college accomplishments are giving professional scouts increasingly ambitious ways to describe him.