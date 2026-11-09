Ohio State’s Julian Sayin Injury Update Comes From Oddest Place

The Ohio State Buckeyes still aren’t expected to have Julian Sayin on the field for a while.

There is a new injury update out there about OSU’s quarterback, though — if you’re willing to take the news from a highly unusual source.

The latest mention of Sayin’s injury comes from a local donut shop.

Julian Sayin Injury Update

Sayin apparently paid a visit to the local Buckeye Donuts in Columbus.

They shared a post on their social media with Sayin and wrote, in part, “glad to hear things are healing up!”

This is the post (or you can see it at this link if it doesn’t display properly):

It doesn’t provide anything new about a timeline or anything. It is good to see Sayin rocking without the sling on his right (throwing) arm.

When is Julian Sayin Coming Back?

It doesn’t sound like Sayin will be back at any point in the remainder of the regular season, based on comments head coach Ryan Day made last week.

Day spoke with reporters last Thursday and gave a brutal update on Sayin’s potential to return from injury soon.

“It’s not going to be next week, or next month – it’s going to take some time here, but I think certainly for the long term, we feel like we’re on a good track here,” Day said.

It was already November when Day said that, so it doesn’t even sound good for Sayin potentially getting on the field in December.

The Buckeyes close the regular season on Nov. 28 against Michigan. Ohio State isn’t likely to be in the Big Ten title game or the College Football Playoff anymore, and it seems unlikely Sayin would return for a non-CFP bowl game.

So at this point, it seems like Sayin is making sure to enjoy some donuts while he doesn’t have games to worry about. And the next decision Sayin may have to make could be about the NFL Draft, not about playing in a game this season.