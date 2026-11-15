Ohio State’s Legend Bey Makes Noise in 2 Ways Amid Transfer Rumors

Legend Bey has traveled a fascinating path to where he stands right now, late in his freshman football season at Ohio State.

First, he had the odd back-and-forth recruiting and commitment saga also involving Tennessee that appeared to feature some family controversy.

Then, he arrived to a team that some thought could use him and saw very little playing time.

Bey then posted cryptic messages on his Instagram that had some wondering about a transfer.

It’s quite the up-and-down ride, and that all came to light on one play against Northwestern on Saturday.

Legend Bey’s Good

First, the good.

Luke Fahey found Bay on a pass in the right flat, and Bey went to work.

He juked one Northwestern defender out of his shoes, then a second.

It was an impressive display of quickness, athleticism and instincts to evade every tackler that came his way for a solid gain.

Legend Bey’s Bad

At the end of the play, Bey taunted one of the Northwestern defenders.

There’s no way to know what was said exactly, but it was clearly said with some intensity.

Bey lost Ohio State more yards with the taunting penalty than he had gained on the catch-and-run.

legend bey we cant be doin dis tho https://t.co/E8TQEMGCeg pic.twitter.com/feWxXnqSEn — wok (@wokdior) November 14, 2026

Taunting isn’t a penalty loved by all fans, but by the book, that’s certainly what this appeared to be from Bey.

What to Make of Legend Bey

Legend Bey’s talent has never been questioned, even for a second.

It’s the rest of his story that has left people confused.

The commitment saga was weird, and while it was a win for Ohio State to get Bey, it felt like somewhere along the way, some angst must’ve arisen in Bey’s circle. It’s hard to know if that plays any part in what has happened since.

And it’s not Bey’s fault that he has been slow-played as a freshman. Head coach Ryan Day has been patient with most of his first-year players this season.

It just has added up to a player that Buckeyes fans aren’t quite sure what to make of, or whether he’ll even be around for future seasons.

For now, Ohio State will just hope to see more of Bey’s good angel — the juking run — and less of the bad angel, with the taunting.

Bey clearly has potential. It’s all about the Buckeyes tapping into the right spot to reach it.