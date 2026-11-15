Hi, Subscriber

Ohio State’s Legend Bey Makes Noise in 2 Ways Amid Transfer Rumors

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 05: Legend Bey #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a 25-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Legend Bey has traveled a fascinating path to where he stands right now, late in his freshman football season at Ohio State.

First, he had the odd back-and-forth recruiting and commitment saga also involving Tennessee that appeared to feature some family controversy.

Then, he arrived to a team that some thought could use him and saw very little playing time.

Bey then posted cryptic messages on his Instagram that had some wondering about a transfer.

It’s quite the up-and-down ride, and that all came to light on one play against Northwestern on Saturday.

Legend Bey’s Good

First, the good.

Luke Fahey found Bay on a pass in the right flat, and Bey went to work.

He juked one Northwestern defender out of his shoes, then a second.

It was an impressive display of quickness, athleticism and instincts to evade every tackler that came his way for a solid gain.

Legend Bey’s Bad

At the end of the play, Bey taunted one of the Northwestern defenders.

There’s no way to know what was said exactly, but it was clearly said with some intensity.

Bey lost Ohio State more yards with the taunting penalty than he had gained on the catch-and-run.

Taunting isn’t a penalty loved by all fans, but by the book, that’s certainly what this appeared to be from Bey.

What to Make of Legend Bey

GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 10: Legend Bey #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Legend Bey’s talent has never been questioned, even for a second.

It’s the rest of his story that has left people confused.

The commitment saga was weird, and while it was a win for Ohio State to get Bey, it felt like somewhere along the way, some angst must’ve arisen in Bey’s circle. It’s hard to know if that plays any part in what has happened since.

And it’s not Bey’s fault that he has been slow-played as a freshman. Head coach Ryan Day has been patient with most of his first-year players this season.

It just has added up to a player that Buckeyes fans aren’t quite sure what to make of, or whether he’ll even be around for future seasons.

For now, Ohio State will just hope to see more of Bey’s good angel — the juking run — and less of the bad angel, with the taunting.

Bey clearly has potential. It’s all about the Buckeyes tapping into the right spot to reach it.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Ohio State’s Legend Bey Makes Noise in 2 Ways Amid Transfer Rumors

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Ohio State News

More Heavy on Ohio State News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x