Ohio State QB Depth Chart Has Another Option Besides Fahey, St. Clair

The Ohio State Buckeyes have discussed two quarterback names extensively since the injury to Julian Sayin.

Luke Fahey has been the starter, taking that job over Tavien St. Clair, the former five-star recruit from Bellefontaine.

Most fans likely assume those are the only two choices. Fahey’s struggles have created some calls for St. Clair, but that’s about it.

Except if Ohio State wanted to get really creative, there’s a third option, and his name is Justyn Martin.

Another Option in Ohio State’s QB Depth Chart

Ohio State entered this season with four legitimate Division I-level QBs: Sayin, Fahey, St. Clair and Martin.

The Buckeyes likely never expected to have to play Martin, and they very well may not. But he’s there, and he’s seen a lot in his career.

One fan wondered on social media about the possibility:

It’s a fair question to ask.

St. Clair seems to be in the doghouse, so would Ohio State ever consider leapfrogging him and trying Martin if Fahey’s struggles continue? The Buckeyes liked Martin enough to bring him aboard, so maybe there’s something there.

Justyn Martin College Career

Martin is originally from Inglewood, California. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 228 pounds.

He was a four-star recruit after throwing 41 touchdowns as a senior in high school.

Martin stayed close to home and went to UCLA. He redshirted in 2022, got into two games in 2023 and then got his first start in 2024.

Martin started on Oct. 5, 2024 at Penn State and was 22-for-30 for 167 passing yards and a touchdown.

For 2025, Martin transferred to Maryland, but it didn’t work out. He got into just one game, tallying a single rush for two yards.

Martin then came to Ohio State after being chosen twice as Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll and once as Academic All-Big Ten.

The Buckeyes likely appreciated the whole package of what Martin could bring to their QB room, even if they didn’t expect him to play.

This season has gotten weird, though. Maybe Ohio State should consider a bold maneuver.