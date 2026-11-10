Ohio State at Risk of Losing 5-Star Recruit to Georgia, Miami, Tennessee

DJ Jacobs was at The ‘Shoe on Saturday as Ohio State hosted Oregon.

The five-star recruit has remained committed to the Buckeyes in recent weeks and months despite continued attention from other top programs like Georgia, Miami and Tennessee.

There are worries among the Buckeyes fanbase, though, after what happened on Saturday.

Ohio State gave up 38 unanswered points in one stretch of a blowout loss to the Ducks. The sidelines were filled with OSU recruits, both committed and uncommitted.

Jacobs was one of the biggest names there, and now his recruitment is in at least a little bit of doubt.

DJ Jacobs Update

The Buckeyes haven’t lost Jacobs’ commitment yet. That’s the first key to note here.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 10, Jacobs remains committed to Ohio State.

Jacobs is a five-star defensive end from Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia.

He originally committed to Ohio State in December 2025, so his commitment has stayed firm for nearly a year.

Rivals, though, reports that Jacobs is still hearing from other schools. He has taken visits since his commitment — to Miami, Georgia and Tennessee.

“Georgia always makes sure they stay in touch,” said David Jacobs Sr., DJ’s father, to Rivals’ Steve Wilfong. “They’re doing the same as everyone else. Doing the day-to-day, maintaining and keeping in touch. Miami, Tennessee, everybody.”

Signing day will arrive in December. Ohio State could certainly help its cause by finishing strong in its games against Northwestern, Nebraska and specifically Michigan.

This isn’t a player Ohio State will want to lose, for multiple reasons.

DJ Jacobs’ Brother

Jacobs isn’t the only player from his family that Ohio State is recruiting.

His younger brother, Dawson Jacobs, is a 4-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2028.

DJ and Dawson were both on the sideline in Columbus on Saturday during what wasn’t a great performance for the Buckeyes.

Nothing has officially changed yet, but Ohio State’s fans are certainly going to start worrying about retaining recruiting commitments if the on-field struggles continue.