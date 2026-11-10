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Ohio State at Risk of Losing 5-Star Recruit to Georgia, Miami, Tennessee

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Ohio State head coach Ryan Day
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Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made a big change to his staff on Monday

DJ Jacobs was at The ‘Shoe on Saturday as Ohio State hosted Oregon.

The five-star recruit has remained committed to the Buckeyes in recent weeks and months despite continued attention from other top programs like Georgia, Miami and Tennessee.

There are worries among the Buckeyes fanbase, though, after what happened on Saturday.

Ohio State gave up 38 unanswered points in one stretch of a blowout loss to the Ducks. The sidelines were filled with OSU recruits, both committed and uncommitted.

Jacobs was one of the biggest names there, and now his recruitment is in at least a little bit of doubt.

DJ Jacobs Update

GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes follows game-play during the second quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes haven’t lost Jacobs’ commitment yet. That’s the first key to note here.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 10, Jacobs remains committed to Ohio State.

Jacobs is a five-star defensive end from Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia.

He originally committed to Ohio State in December 2025, so his commitment has stayed firm for nearly a year.

Rivals, though, reports that Jacobs is still hearing from other schools. He has taken visits since his commitment — to Miami, Georgia and Tennessee.

“Georgia always makes sure they stay in touch,” said David Jacobs Sr., DJ’s father, to Rivals’ Steve Wilfong. “They’re doing the same as everyone else. Doing the day-to-day, maintaining and keeping in touch. Miami, Tennessee, everybody.”

Signing day will arrive in December. Ohio State could certainly help its cause by finishing strong in its games against Northwestern, Nebraska and specifically Michigan.

This isn’t a player Ohio State will want to lose, for multiple reasons.

DJ Jacobs’ Brother

Ohio State v USC
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 31: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Jacobs isn’t the only player from his family that Ohio State is recruiting.

His younger brother, Dawson Jacobs, is a 4-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2028.

DJ and Dawson were both on the sideline in Columbus on Saturday during what wasn’t a great performance for the Buckeyes.

Nothing has officially changed yet, but Ohio State’s fans are certainly going to start worrying about retaining recruiting commitments if the on-field struggles continue.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ohio State at Risk of Losing 5-Star Recruit to Georgia, Miami, Tennessee

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