Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s Massive Buyout Looms as Firing Rumors Grow

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is facing rising speculation that he could be fired amid the team’s ongoing struggles and a poor performance against Oregon, but there is an eight-figure payout standing in the way.

Many fans and reporters are suggesting Day could be fired as the team struggled against the Ducks on Saturday, a game that could drop them out of the College Football Playoff picture. While Day’s performance has raised questions of his long-term future, a massive buyout could stand in the way of any immediate moves for the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day Facing Firing Rumors as Ohio State Struggled Against Oregon

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Oregon on Saturday, but gave up 31 unanswered points from there. The performance led to speculation that Day could be fired.

Some noted that Day had an enormous advantage when he took over as head coach of the Buckeyes, a top program with a significant recruiting edge, but appears to have squandered it.

“Ryan Day started off on third base and he just stole second,” noted Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports in a post on X.

Others questioned whether Ohio State would consider firing the head coach despite a national title on his resume.

“What happens to Ryan Day if Ohio State loses this game?” wrote reporter RJ Young of Fox Sports in a post on X.

Ohio State Would Owe $75 Million to Ryan Day

As Fox Sports noted, there is a significant obstacle to firing Day — the roughly $75 million remaining on his contract.

“Ohio State would have to fund the remaining $75 million that Day is guaranteed over the next five-plus years of his contract,” the report noted.

“After leading the Buckeyes to defeat Notre Dame in the 2024 national championship game, Ohio State rewarded Day with a five-year, $87.5 million deal. Not only did he help them win the title, but they navigated the first 12-team playoff to get there, defeating Oregon and Texas before taking down the Fighting Irish.”