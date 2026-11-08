Ohio State’s Ryan Day Sparks Firing Discussion With Negative History

Ryan Day probably won’t be fired.

That won’t stop the entirety of Ohio State’s fanbase from taking to social media to discuss the Buckeyes firing their head football coach after Saturday’s loss to Oregon.

This defeat was different for a few different reasons, but one is this: It gives Ohio State three losses, nearly eliminating them from the College Football Playoff three weeks before the Buckeyes play Michigan.

Day and Ohio State also made the kind of negative history that they haven’t made as a program since 2004, so that hasn’t helped things look good, either.

Ohio State, Ryan Day Make Negative History

Ohio State has now lost consecutive games by double-digits.

The last time they did that? Way back in 2004.

New territory for the Buckeyes 😬 https://t.co/QVU6SPXwUi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2026

More Negative History

Ohio State also has three losses total this season, and that’s rare.

The last time the Buckeyes was lost three or more games in a season was 2011.

DOWN GO THE BUCKEYES AGAIN 😱 Ohio State will have a 3+ loss season for the first time since 2011. https://t.co/dtTpUqXP8t — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 8, 2026

Is Ryan Day Being Fired?

If Day is being fired, it isn’t happening in the immediate minutes after the loss to Oregon.

But the chatter has picked up considerably — hundreds of fans have suggested firing Day on X (formerly Twitter) less than half an hour after the Oregon game ended.

The trouble for Day is that it’s easy for fans to look at Ohio State and see a program that had talent even before he arrived. He won with an already-established program, and that doesn’t gain a head coach a lot of points with the fans.

If Day gets fired, that would be the case made — that recent years of success were less about Day than about the players that were going to end up at Ohio State no matter who the head coach was.

Day is still Ohio State’s coach for now. The noise is getting a lot louder, though.