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Ohio State’s Ryan Day Sparks Firing Discussion With Negative History

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks out of the tunnel before the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Ryan Day probably won’t be fired.

That won’t stop the entirety of Ohio State’s fanbase from taking to social media to discuss the Buckeyes firing their head football coach after Saturday’s loss to Oregon.

This defeat was different for a few different reasons, but one is this: It gives Ohio State three losses, nearly eliminating them from the College Football Playoff three weeks before the Buckeyes play Michigan.

Day and Ohio State also made the kind of negative history that they haven’t made as a program since 2004, so that hasn’t helped things look good, either.

Ohio State, Ryan Day Make Negative History

GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with the referees during a timeout in the second quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Ohio State has now lost consecutive games by double-digits.

The last time they did that? Way back in 2004.

More Negative History

GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes follows game-play during the second quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Ohio State also has three losses total this season, and that’s rare.

The last time the Buckeyes was lost three or more games in a season was 2011.

Is Ryan Day Being Fired?

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 31: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks out of the tunnel before the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

If Day is being fired, it isn’t happening in the immediate minutes after the loss to Oregon.

But the chatter has picked up considerably — hundreds of fans have suggested firing Day on X (formerly Twitter) less than half an hour after the Oregon game ended.

The trouble for Day is that it’s easy for fans to look at Ohio State and see a program that had talent even before he arrived. He won with an already-established program, and that doesn’t gain a head coach a lot of points with the fans.

If Day gets fired, that would be the case made — that recent years of success were less about Day than about the players that were going to end up at Ohio State no matter who the head coach was.

Day is still Ohio State’s coach for now. The noise is getting a lot louder, though.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ohio State’s Ryan Day Sparks Firing Discussion With Negative History

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