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Ohio State’s Tavien St. Clair Latest Part of Code Ryan Day Can’t Crack

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COLUMBUS, OHIO - AUGUST 7: Quarterback Tavien St. Clair #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs drills during fall football camp at Woody Hayes Athletic Center on August 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

There’s a certain special pride in seeing a local talent break through. When it happens in English professional soccer — when a lad from down the street makes it to his native pro club — the fans will sang a simple refrain: “He’s one of our own.”

The fans at Ohio State, if they ever felt like breaking into song, would have a tough time doing that about the quarterback position.

The Buckeye State has had great quarterbacks emerge in recent years. They either haven’t come to Ohio State or haven’t panned out.

Tavien St. Clair isn’t the first example. He’s just the latest and maybe most glaring.

Tavien St. Clair Reality Check

Ohio State v USC
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 31: Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches as Tavien St. Clair #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

When Julian Sayin was injured against Indiana, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day went with three-star true freshman Luke Fahey, from Mission Viejo High School in California.

He kept St. Clair, the second-year, five-star QB from Bellefontaine, Ohio, on the sideline.

Fahey has started the subsequent two games. Ohio State has lost both.

Day affirmed earlier this week that Fahey will start this weekend against Northwestern.

About St. Clair, he said that this isn’t his “moment,” and broke out the standard coach speak about him being “one play away.”

If St. Clair remains QB2 for the rest of the season behind Fahey, he very well might transfer out, and it’d be another Ohio quarterback that the Buckeyes missed on.

Ohio-Native QBs at Ohio State

Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta Falcons
GettyMADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 08: Joe Burrow of Cincinnati Bengals looks on after the 2026 NFL Madrid Game match between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

The last time Ohio State started a quarterback who played his formative football years in Ohio? More than a decade ago.

Cardale Jones hailed from Glenville High School, the powerhouse coached by Ted Ginn Sr. in the city of Cleveland — and Jones wasn’t even expected originally to ascend to the starting role.

Since then, the Buckeyes did land Joe Burrow from Athens, Ohio — but he didn’t win the starting job, left for LSU and, in his second season with the Tigers, was part of maybe the greatest offense in college football history.

In recent years, Mentor’s Drew Allar went to Penn State. Findlay’s Ryan Montgomery went to Georgia.

St. Clair bucked the trend of Allar and Montgomery and headed to Columbus. Sayin, a California kid, was going to make St. Clair wait — but it seemed eventually, the strong-armed St. Clair would get his shot.

Instead, it’s not his “moment” yet, according to Day. It seems like it never will be.

And while at a program like Ohio State it may not matter where the QB comes from as long as he’s a great one, there’s certainly something disappointing about the Buckeyes not making it work with quarterbacks who grew up within a couple of hours of The ‘Shoe.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ohio State’s Tavien St. Clair Latest Part of Code Ryan Day Can’t Crack

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