Ohio State Gets Much-Needed News 1 Day Before Massive Texas Game

The latest college football news indicates that Ohio State is getting a boost ahead of their marquee Week 2 showdown against Texas. Ohio State will have another pass rusher to throw at Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

Alabama transfer Qua Russaw is expected to play against Texas, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Unfortunately, Ohio State wide receiver Kyle Parker is likely to miss the Texas matchup.

“Sources tell On3 that Alabama transfer EDGE Qua Russaw has been cleared and will play Saturday at Texas,” Nakos detailed in a September 11, 2026, story titled, College Football Injury Report: Latest Week 2 updates at Baylor, Ohio State, Ole Miss & more.”

“He was dressed for the Ball State game but did not see any action. LSU transfer wide receiver Kyle Parker is expected to miss his second consecutive game.”

Texas is a slight 1.5-point home favorite against Ohio State, per FanDuel.

Here’s what you need to know about the Ohio State-Texas game.

Texas Gets Good News Ahead of Ohio State Game Thanks to Latest Injury Report

Texas also received some good news ahead of the team’s showdown against Ohio State. Longhorns left guard Laurence Seymore appears to be trending in the right direction and is listed as probable against the Buckeyes.

“Left guard Laurence Seymore is probable for Saturday’s top-five matchup against Ohio State,” Nakos wrote. “Third-string running back Derrek Cooper suffered an ankle injury in the season opener and has been wearing a boot.

“He’s done some individual work at practice this week but is questionable at best.”

Texas QB Arch Manning & Longhorns Offense Scored Just 7 Points vs. Ohio State in 2025 Loss

Manning and Texas are looking for revenge after an underwhelming 14-7 loss to begin the 2025 season. The Longhorns quarterback threw for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a losing effort against the Buckeyes.

Despite the less than stellar performance against the Buckeyes, Manning enters the rematch with confidence.

“It’s not all the time you get a second chance to play another team after a rough loss,” Manning noted, per USA Today’s Matt Hayes. “I’m a year better. Anytime you go through a season and get reps, get game experience, and get a whole offseason to get better.”

Ohio State vs. Texas: Arch Manning & Julian Sayin Are Both Top Prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft

NFL fans will be watching the Ohio State-Texas game with added interest. Manning and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin are both projected to be highly touted prospects ahead of the 2027 NFL draft.

“All eyes will be on quarterback Arch Manning, which means the overreactions will be flowing like Austin’s go-to craft beers,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted in a September 10, article, “Which players will NFL scouts be watching during Saturday’s Ohio State-Texas showdown?”

“From an evaluation perspective, scouts will be focused on Manning’s timing and decision-making against Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.”