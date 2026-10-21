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Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Reacts to Brutal Injury News on QB Julian Sayin

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BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field after defeating the iu at Memorial Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a massive 19-15 road victory over the Indiana Hoosiers over the weekend.

However, the win came at a major cost as star quarterback Julian Sayin sustained what appears to be a serious elbow injury that forced him to leave the game. Sayin wasn’t playing his best game by any stretch before the injury.

When Sayin returned to the sideline, he had his arm in a sling. Head coach Ryan Day then had to throw backup freshman Luke Fahey into the fire in the fourth quarter. Fahey didn’t have much success, although he didn’t attempt to do too much, either.

Day Gives Update on Sayin

On Tuesday evening, Day revealed to the media that Sayin is out indefinitely. Ohio State is preparing for the possibility that he misses the rest of the regular season and the College Football Playoff, if the Buckeyes qualify.

“First off we’re not going to put a timeline on his recovery. But he is out indefinitely,” Day said. “But based on the nature of the injury, you know we are putting together a plan for him not being available for the regular season and him not being available for the postseason. Based on that if he’s not able to return this fall then we’ll put together the plan for that as well.”

With Sayin sidelined, the Buckeyes have a bye this week, giving them extra time to determine their starting quarterback. Ohio State will likely choose between Fahey, a former four-star recruit, and highly touted five-star freshman Tavien St. Clair.

“We’re going to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win,” Day said.

Jeremiah Smith Reacts to Sayin News

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has developed a strong connection with Sayin over the past two years. The junior has already broken countless records at the position during his time with the Buckeyes.

Smith reacted to the news that Sayin could miss the rest of the season on his second Instagram account, “alreadywonfr4.”

He posted three teary-eyed emojis to his Instagram story as he now faces the possibility of finishing what could be his final collegiate season without his starting quarterback before heading to the NFL Draft.

Smith’s 2026 Season With Sayin

Smith is currently the Heisman Trophy favorite and is off to a historic start to the 2026 season through Ohio State’s first seven games.

He’s already hauled in 52 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns. Across his three seasons in Columbus, Smith has recorded 215 receptions for 3,542 yards and 39 touchdowns while averaging 16.5 yards per reception.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Reacts to Brutal Injury News on QB Julian Sayin

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