Ohio State’s Ryan Day Makes QB Decision Heading Into Northwestern Matchup

Ohio State is now grappling with the reality of being nearly out of the playoff race with just three games left in the schedule. As the Buckeyes’ season approaches its end, fans are increasingly calling for a quarterback change from Luke Fahey to Tavien St. Clair. However, head coach Ryan Day isn’t ready to make that switch just yet.

Day told reporters on Tuesday that Fahey will remain as the starting quarterback.

Ohio State is Winless With Fahey Starting

Fahey will be making his third start of the season against Northwestern on Saturday. The freshman quarterback stepped into the lineup during the Week 7 win over Indiana after Julian Sayin left with an elbow injury that has sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Ohio State is 0-2 with Fahey as its starter, losing to USC in Week 9 and then falling to Oregon at home this past Saturday.

Fahey completed 21 of 38 passes for 260 yards and one score against USC, and then threw for 36 completions on 50 attempts for 360 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Oregon.

But the most important stats for a quarterback are wins and losses, and with Fahey having zero wins on the season, it could have been time to see what redshirt freshman quarterback St. Clair could do.