Ohio State’s Ryan Day Provides Update on Julian Sayin’s Injury Status

Ohio State left Bloomington on Saturday with plenty of good and bad after beating Indiana, but Buckeye quarterback Julian Sayin suffered an injury during the game.

Sayin left the game in the fourth quarter after Indiana defensive lineman Mario Landino beat Ohio State’s right tackle, Phillip Daniels, off the edge and hit Sayin. He lost the ball, but the Buckeyes recovered it; that was Sayin’s last snap.

Sayin returned to the locker room with trainers, then came back to the sideline with his throwing arm in a sling.

Head coach Ryan Day stated after the game that Sayin will be out “several weeks.” But Day did have an update on Monday.

“It’ll be at least several weeks, but no update right now,” Day said during the “Buckeye Roundtable show’, via Eleven Warriors Dan Hope. “They’re still going through some of their testing and some of their meetings.”

Sayin is Off to a Great Start This Season

Sayin is in his second season as an Ohio State full-time starter, and he’s off to a good start, with 2,007 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games.

If Sayin can’t play in Ohio State’s next game, which won’t be until Halloween at USC because the Buckeyes are on a bye, their likely true freshman quarterback, Luke Fahey, will probably start, as he came in for Sayin on Saturday.

Fahey Might Have to Start for the Rest of the Season

Ohio State fans got a good look at Fahey when he came in for Sayin, and he looked a little bit underwhelming. He threw only two passes and didn’t complete a single one.

But Fahey didn’t do anything to hurt Ohio State’s chances of winning, and now he has two weeks to prepare for the Buckeyes’ game against USC.

Fahey is only 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds. He isn’t the passer Sayin is, but he is mobile and adds a different dynamic to Ohio State’s offense.

Ohio State might have to rely on Fahey for the rest of the season, and as each week passes and he gets more chances to play, he should improve.