OSU Buckeyes Commit Jamier Brown Shows Off Speed in HS Football Highlight

Jamier Brown is one of the fastest high school football players in the country.

Soon, he’ll be one of the fastest college football players in the country, and he’ll be doing it for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In the meantime, though, Buckeyes fans who were up on Friday night waiting for OSU’s season opener on Saturday had a nice distraction.

There was a highlight of Brown circulating on social media in which he took a screen pass, reversed field through pretty much the entire opposing defense, and propelled himself all the way to the end zone for a touchdown.

Jamier Brown Highlight

This is one of those plays you simply have to see.

It’s one of those highlights that shows just how wide a gap there can be on a football field between a top-tier recruit and athlete, and everyone else:

Ohio State 5⭐️ WR commit Jamier Brown is ELECTRIC. ⚡️ The speed is ridiculous. Is Brown going to be one of the fastest players to ever wear the Buckeye uniform? 👀🌰 How fast do you think he is? pic.twitter.com/zXZ9HMzIHG — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) September 5, 2026

Brown is playing for Huber Heights Wayne High School in Ohio.

He’s been a part of a lot of storylines, including high school NIL deals and transfer situations, so he’s certainly ready for the modern era of college football.

Brown was the leading figure in a lawsuit that eventually led the Ohio High School Athletic Association to approve NIL money for high school athletes in the state.

Jamier Brown Track Speed

Brown transferred midway through his junior year to Big Walnut High School. There, he helped his team win a co-championship at the state track meet.

As an individual, Brown won three gold medals.

He sprinted to the 100-meter dash title, and he won the 200-meter dash after that. Brown was also part of Big Walnut’s 4×100-meter relay champion.

After the spring, Brown chose to transfer back to Wayne, and that’s when things got complicated. The OHSAA suspended him for the first two games of the year.

On Friday night, though, Brown got the chance to return to the field. He ran around like he had been storing up all that energy to be used in one massive burst.

Brown’s name has been in the headlines as much as any Ohio-raised Buckeyes commit receiver in recent memory, but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. He’s ready for the spotlight at OSU.

First, he’s got a few more touchdowns to score on Friday nights in the Buckeye State.