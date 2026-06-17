Ohio State Prediction Lands Nation’s No. 1 Recruit With ‘Elite Pedigree’

There’s no better college to be a wide receiver at than Ohio State. There’s no better family at producing wide receivers than the Harrisons.

In recent years, the combination of the 2 has been nothing short of electric, and Rivals.com recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong thinks that pairing is about to get its newest chapter.

Wiltfong’s latest prediction for St. Joseph’s (Pa.) Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2028, has Harrison headed to Ohio State.

If you follow these sorts of predictions, you know Wiltfong rarely misses. Kind of like the Harrison family when it comes to wide receivers: Jett Harrison is the younger brother of Ohio State 2-time All-American wide receiver and 2024 No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr., and their father is Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison.

“FONG BOMB: Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong has logged an expert prediction for Ohio State to land 5-star WR Jett Harrison,” Rivals wrote on its official X account on Wednesday. “Harrison is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2028 Rivals300.”

Jett Harrison, 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2024 with 10 touchdown receptions as St. Joseph’s won the Class 6A state championship. He followed that up with 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2025.