Ohio State, Ryan Day Land Land Bad News on 4-Star QB Commit

The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day are once again expected to be a top-tier National Championship contender during the upcoming 2026 college football season.

Last season, the Buckeyes came up short of their expectations. They made the College Football Playoff before being quickly eliminated in their first game by the Miami Hurricanes.

Heading into the 2026 season, Ohio State has quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith back. Day will have one of the most talented offenses in the nation. There are some question marks defensively, but the Buckeyes have a lot of talent there a well.

Day has been one of the nation’s best recruiting head coaches over the years. He has a stacked 2027 recruiting class already in place, but Ohio State has received some concerning news regarding one of their quarterback commits.

Ohio State Buckeyes Get Concerning Update on 4-Star QB Brady Edmunds

According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds is set to make an official visit with the UCLA Bruins this weekend.

Edmunds has been committed to the Buckeyes since December of 2024.

“NEWS: Four-Star Ohio State QB commit Brady Edmunds will take an official visit to UCLA this weekend, he tells me for @Rivals,” Fawcett wrote on X.

“Edmunds has been committed to the Buckeyes since December 2024 and is also set to take an OV to Ohio State June 17-21.”

While this is not a report of Edmunds being in danger of flipping his commitment, he’s clearly still open to listening to other teams. Ohio State still has work to do to make sure that it retains his commitment.

Who Is Ohio State QB Commit Brady Edmunds?

247 Sports currently has Edmunds ranked as a four-star prospect in the 2027 class. They have also ranked him as the No. 16 quarterback in the class and the No. 224 overall player in the nation as well.

During the 2025 high school season, Edmunds completed 196 of his 288 passing attempts for 2,724 yards, 32 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He threw for 3,222 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2024.

Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Edmunds has the talent to be a starter in the near future. However, Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports believes that he’ll need a year or two to develop.

“Likely to need a developmental year or two to get adjusted to the speed of the game, but projects as a potential Power Four starter that can thrive in a vertical passing attack,” Ivins wrote.

Only time will tell whether or not the Buckeyes are able to end up landing Edmunds when all is said and done. For now, UCLA is a threat to keep a very close eye on.