Ohio State HC Ryan Day Details Julian Sayin’s Massive Offseason Progress Entering Year 2

It’s been a year since Ohio State took home the National Championship, but the Buckeyes fans are already getting impatient for another one. Head coach Ryan Day had the perfect news for them as he rattled off a laundry list of why Julian Sayin looks primed to lead them to another.

“I think for Julian, you look for some traits that are extraordinary about him,” Day said at the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

“I think the first thing you recognize is his accuracy. What you don’t see, but I see, is his intelligence level. He can handle high levels of information. He’s highly, highly motivated. He’s really embraced this leadership role.”

Sayin’s core weakness in 2025 was what every quarterback struggles with when leveling up from an average college football signal-caller. He was unshakable when throwing from a clean pocket. However, both he and his production screeched to a halt when pass rushes collapsed the interior line.

Day outlines how Sayin spent the offseason fixing exactly that.

Ryan Day Details Julian Sayin’s Progress

“He’s worked hard. He’s gotten stronger. He’s found his voice even more. I think he’s poised for a great season.”

Turnovers stalled Sayin just as much. Just during the final three games, he threw four interceptions, including the crippling 72-yard pick-six right before halftime in the playoff loss to Miami.

The cameras captured a look of defeat in Sayin’s eyes that night. That’s changing too.

“There is a different look in his eye. You see a different person. You see a different body,” Day added.

“I said before, he had great success last year. He won his first start ever (at) home against Texas in a big top-five matchup, won our rivalry game (against Michigan) in the sideways snow, but then came up short at the end of the year. We all did. But when you look in his eye now, you see a different person.”

Julian Sayin Has the Right People Around Him

Sayin led the Buckeyes to a perfect 12-0 season; the only exception was their disastrous postseason run. He’s worked on that, sure, but Day has more reasons to believe that Sayin can actually work besides simply one player.

Jeremiah Smith, for example, is entering his junior year as arguably the single most dominant non-quarterback star in college football. Sayin and Smith spent the entire offseason perfecting their chemistry, leading to Sayin actually nailing throws from pressure pockets.

“It’s been great,” Sayin said. “You know, we had that chemistry from last year and to build on that it’s been fun. I think we focused a lot on it together.”

“I think we have grown in that area and built that connection,” he added. “I think there were times last year where I could have been more aggressive taking shots to him.”

And that isn’t the only tandem running the offense. Sayin has Bo Jackson and Brandon Inniss, both major headaches for rival defenses, around him besides Smith.

Add last season’s freshman actually coming in with some experience this season, and Day has a team that will easily be in the title contention right from September.