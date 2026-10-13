Ohio State HC Ryan Day Gives Exact Injury Updates Buckeyes Needed Before Indiana

Ohio State is preparing for its biggest matchup of the season against Indiana, while half of its locker room is banged up. As they prepare for their trip to Bloomington —a direct rematch of last year’s Big Ten title fight — HC Ryan Day shared more optimistic injury updates that should get the Buckeyes fans more excited.

OSU steamrolled their last week’s opponent, Maryland, in a 45-16 game. However, six of their starters were out due to injury.

It might not have been a problem last week, but they simply can’t afford to sit out multiple starters vs. Indiana. That was the primary concern running strong in Columbus entering Week 7.

Ohio State’s HC Ryan Day Gives Crucial Injury Updates

On Tuesday, Day’s updates entirely calmed that anxiety. Speaking on the Buckeye Roundtable Show on Monday night, Day indicated that most, but not all, of the starters who missed the Maryland game should be able to return against Indiana.

“It was kind of a strange week. Some strange things, a few non-football-related issues that popped up. So just had to manage it the best we could … I don’t think we’ll get all of them back, but we should get a good portion of them back for Indiana.”

Day didn’t mention which player wouldn’t return or who would, but OL Austin Siereveld is a good guess.

The only unexpected injury list appearance last week was Siereveld. Instead of a football injury, Siereveld was out due to unspecified sickness. He might be the only one who remains out, given how things appear right now. Day has him as day-to-day, so there’s still hope that he becomes a game-time decision.

With Jeremiah Smith still active and delivering back-to-back blockbuster performances, WR depth shouldn’t be a concern. Also, other wide receivers Brendan Inniss and Devin McCuin, and linebacker Christian Alliegro, who didn’t play against Maryland, should be back this week.

OL Philip Daniels, Leroy Roker III, and reserve player Jay Thomas should all be back as well.

Day Had Been Preparing for Indiana All Along

Even with all the reinforcements coming in, OSU head coach was still preparing for a worst-case moment.

Almost as if he was playing chess last week, he kept Gunner Stockton out vs. the Terrapins, keeping him out of harm’s way.

Meaning that instead of dragging a skeleton crew into Bloomington, Ohio State is rolling into its biggest game of the season loaded for bear.

What helps is that IU has struggled in each of the last two games it has played. Yet, they managed to win both games. The margin for error is be paper-thin if the Buckeyes want revenge for last season’s 13-10 Big Ten game loss.

They have to play a complete game to walk out of Bloomington with a victory, even when the Hoosiers have a home-game advantage.

Curt Cignetti is confident that the Hoosier nation will come in with some noise even though Bloomington is not usually a massive home-field advantage when the Buckeyes come to town.

That might change in this one because of how good the Hoosiers are and who the opponent is. That’s why a healthy lineup gives OSU the exact edge they need to be more confident walking into Saturday’s matchup.

Because whoever wins this becomes an automatic Big 10 title favorite for this season.