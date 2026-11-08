Ryan Day’s Luke Fahey-Tavien St. Clair QB Decision Lets Ohio State Down

Ohio State’s season can’t be considered a success if the Buckeyes don’t get into the College Football Playoff.

And on Saturday, those hopes were getting away from them. They entered the day with two losses and ranked No. 12 in the CFP rankings. They couldn’t afford a third loss, and Oregon was well on its way to handing such a defeat to OSU.

Despite that, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn’t make a quarterback change.

Yes, the Buckeyes were always going to have a tougher time once Julian Sayin sustained a serious injury to his throwing arm.

But Ohio State has only tried Luke Fahey. He came in for Sayin against Indiana. He started against USC in a 30-18 loss. And he started on Saturday against Oregon in Columbus.

As Ohio State’s season got away from it — from a 17-14 halftime deficit to 24-17, 31-17, 38-17 — it continued to be the three-star true freshman Fahey trotting onto the field.

Former five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair, from not far away in Bellefontaine, Ohio, was nowhere to be found.

Ryan Day QB Decision

One would’ve assumed in August that St. Clair was Sayin’s backup.

But by the time Sayin left Oct. 17 against Indiana with his injury, Fahey came in. At some point, the true freshman had surpassed St. Clair, who is in his second year of college football.

After that game, Ohio State had a bye week. That gave the Buckeyes time to figure out who should start on Halloween against USC. Day held out on announcing the decision for a while, but they eventually went with Fahey. And even after the loss to the Trojans, Ohio State left no doubt that Fahey would keep starting.

Fahey is “5-foot-11 with the hair,” offensive coordinator Arthur Smith told the CBS broadcasters before Saturday’s game. He’s got moxie, but he doesn’t yet appear physically ready to lead an institution that likes to put “The” in front of its name.

This isn’t Fahey’s fault. He wasn’t supposed to have this duty this year.

But when Day had chances to try something other than Fahey, he didn’t do it.

Where is Tavien St. Clair?

At the end of the day, it’s not clear why St. Clair didn’t get a chance against USC or against Oregon. Clearly, he’s not viewed on the same level by Ohio State’s coaches relative to Fahey.

But it will likely go down as one of many “What if?” moments of this Buckeyes season.

St. Clair may not have saved Ohio State.

But Day never gave him a chance to try.