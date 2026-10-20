Ryan Day Maps Out Post-Julian Sayin Plan for Ohio State Following Scary Injury

The Ohio State Buckeyes got hit with their newest 2026 setback against Indiana. OSU managed to escape the defending national champs 19-15 without quarterback Julian Sayin, who left in a sling. Now Ryan Day has confirmed the Buckeyes will pivot to either Tavien St. Clair or Luke Fahey moving forward.

Because Sayin is ruled out for the duration of the regular season as of Tuesday. His status for December including if OSU makes the playoffs is still up in the air.

Day himself confirmed with reporters the unfortunate Sayin news. Plus revealed if Luke Fahey really is the incumbent starter moving forward, or if Tavien St. Clair will earn snaps.

Ryan Day’s Message About Luke Fahey

Day knows losing Sayin impacts the offense and locker room. He first insisted that OSU will be in great hands by delivering these words amid Sayin’s setback.

“This is all bigger than just one person,” Day said to reporters. “Certainly we don’t want to see (Sayin) get hurt, and we need him. At the same time, we’ll come together and figure this out.

But Day left the IU game optimistic.

“We’ve got a good team. When Luke’s in there, we just may need to do things just a little bit differently, but the bye week gives us a chance to regroup on that and put our heads together,” Day said.

Now it appears he’s rolling out a plan post Sayin.

How Ryan Day, Ohio State Plans to Address QB1

Day sounds like a coach who won’t just hand the reins directly over to Fahey. He’s giving St. Clair a chance too in addressing the media on Tuesday.

“Luke’s been ahead of Tavien in terms of what we’ve seen. But now that we have a bye week, these guys are both gonna get a lot of reps, and we’re gonna start to put together a plan on how we’re gonna move forward,” Day said to reporters. “We’re gonna play the guy that gives us the best chance to win. We’ll get both of these guys some reps and get an idea of kind of how these next couple of days go.”

Day dropped a big expectation claim for both.

“We need both guys to practice really well and prepare and understand that we’re gonna need them to win a championship,” Day said.

Who Looks Like They Have Upper Hand to Lead Ohio State

Sayin earned praised for pushing the football down the field quick. Plus showcased efficiency in hitting more than 70 percent of his throws. Ohio State watched him take great care of the football too by sustaining only two interceptions.

Fahey brings a smaller 5-foot-11 frame to the Buckeyes. But became lauded for his high percentage throws while playing for Southern California powerhouse Mission Viejo High in Orange County. And Fahey starred on a Diablos team that featured countless of national recruits, including four-star wide receiver Miami commit Vance Spafford.

St. Clair presents more of a dual-threat element, so there’s the feeling Day may throw him in to confuse defenses anyway. Someone must establish chemistry with mammoth star wideout Jeremiah Smith, though, to really win this job. The offense runs mostly through him.