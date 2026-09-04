Ryan Day Reveals Future Plans With Ohio State Buckeyes

Ryan Day has achieved just about everything there is to achieve as the head football coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon, though.

A new interview that Day did with the website Eleven Warriors reveals that Day has no plans of leaving Ohio State, whether for the NFL or any other job.

On the eve of the new season, it has to be exactly the kind of news most OSU fans want to hear.

Of course, it’s been a bumpy ride at times with Day. The losing streak to Michigan almost got him run out of town. But then he won a national championship, and everyone’s lenses looked a little bit clearer.

Now, Day clearly feels there’s still more he can do.

Ryan Day Staying At Ohio State For The Long Haul

Day told Eleven Warriors that he wants to be at Ohio State for another decade.

He joined OSU’s coaching staff in 2017 and has been the head coach for the majority of his tenure, taking over full-time beginning in January 2019.

“We want to continue to do this for a long time… we all want to do this for another 10 years,” Day said to Eleven Warriors. “It’d be hard for someone to convince me there’s a better job in the country. Yeah, sure, it comes with expectations, and it comes with a lot of pressure. Everybody says that, and people say, ‘Oh, you’ve got a tough job.’ Yeah, but I have a great job.”

Day has been setting up his admiration for Ohio State for a while, including in comments at Big Ten Media Days.

“It’s more of an honor today than it ever has been for me to stand up here after 10 years at Ohio State, eight years now as the head coach, to represent our program, to represent The Ohio State University, represent the great state of Ohio and all of our fans,” Day said at Big Ten Media Days. “It’s a very, very special place, and I understand that more and more every year.”

Day has won 82 games at Ohio State, losing only 12 in his tenure as head coach.

And in 2025, he snapped his four-game skid in The Game, which matters as much as any in Columbus.

A new season has arrived, though, with new challenges.

When Does Ohio State Play?

Ohio State opens the season on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET against Ball State in what is a massive mismatch.

It’ll be a chance for Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith, Bo Jackson and company to get a nice tune-up in before facing Texas and Arch Manning the following week.

Ohio State then has another relative cupcake matchup on Sept. 19 when it hosts Kent State. After that, the Buckeyes begin Big Ten play when they take on Illinois on Sept. 26.