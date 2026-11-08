Ryan Day’s Quote About Luke Fahey Says It All For Ohio State

Ryan Day has stuck with Luke Fahey despite the calls for him to do something else, like try Tavien St. Clair at quarterback.

Time may reveal whether that was a wise move for the Ohio State head coach, or it might be too late to know what would’ve happened if Day made a different move for the Buckeyes.

But one way or the other, it appears to show the belief Day has in Fahey, whether well-founded or not.

Fahey is a three-star true freshman from California, but it’s Fahey who Ohio State turned to when Julian Sayin got hurt at Indiana.

The first-year college QB technically hung on to beat the Hoosiers, although he didn’t do anything at the tail end of that game.

Fahey then lost at USC on Halloween and fell at home to Oregon on Saturday, a crushing third defeat for the Buckeyes that likely will ensure they miss the College Football Playoff.

Day never put a different QB in the game even for a single snap.

But there have been plenty of calls for Day’s firing, or for a QB change, or simply to try and figure out what happened to St. Clair.

The reality is that Fahey hasn’t looked like a quarterback capable of leading Ohio State to great things. One quote by Day after Saturday’s game really said it all.

Ryan Day Quote on Luke Fahey

Day told reporters after Saturday’s game that Fahey is “trying his tail off” on the field for Ohio State.

Effort is a good thing. It matters. But is that all that a powerhouse program like Ohio State can get from a different QB with Sayin out?

No amount of effort has changed Fahey’s lack of experience, lack of height and potentially limited arm talent.

“It’s a tough spot to be in for a true freshman, but the expectation is to come in and play and win,” Day added in his postgame press conference. “I still think we put him in some tough spots again.”

It’s fair to say that Ohio State’s entire roster hasn’t been quite good enough this season, particularly lately.

But the move to Fahey, and sticking with him, may have an impact on jobs and futures.

Ohio State Made Luke Fahey Intentions Clear vs. Oregon

The Buckeyes trailed in the second half to Oregon 24-14, 31-14 and 38-14 at various points. They never pulled Fahey.

That tells the college football world that Ohio State will be sticking with him. Subbing in St. Clair or a different QB for a stretch wouldn’t have guaranteed a Fahey benching, but it would’ve created controversy.

Instead, Day wanted Fahey to put good drives together, and he did throw two touchdowns in the fourth quarterback.

All of a sudden, this season has become about developing for the future in Columbus. The Buckeyes seem to want Fahey to be their guy in that regard.