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Ryan Day’s Quote About Luke Fahey Says It All For Ohio State

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COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 7: Quarterback Luke Fahey #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms-up prior to a game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Ryan Day has stuck with Luke Fahey despite the calls for him to do something else, like try Tavien St. Clair at quarterback.

Time may reveal whether that was a wise move for the Ohio State head coach, or it might be too late to know what would’ve happened if Day made a different move for the Buckeyes.

But one way or the other, it appears to show the belief Day has in Fahey, whether well-founded or not.

Fahey is a three-star true freshman from California, but it’s Fahey who Ohio State turned to when Julian Sayin got hurt at Indiana.

The first-year college QB technically hung on to beat the Hoosiers, although he didn’t do anything at the tail end of that game.

Fahey then lost at USC on Halloween and fell at home to Oregon on Saturday, a crushing third defeat for the Buckeyes that likely will ensure they miss the College Football Playoff.

Day never put a different QB in the game even for a single snap.

But there have been plenty of calls for Day’s firing, or for a QB change, or simply to try and figure out what happened to St. Clair.

The reality is that Fahey hasn’t looked like a quarterback capable of leading Ohio State to great things. One quote by Day after Saturday’s game really said it all.

Ryan Day Quote on Luke Fahey

GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 7: Quarterback Luke Fahey #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drops back to pass during the first quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Day told reporters after Saturday’s game that Fahey is “trying his tail off” on the field for Ohio State.

Effort is a good thing. It matters. But is that all that a powerhouse program like Ohio State can get from a different QB with Sayin out?

No amount of effort has changed Fahey’s lack of experience, lack of height and potentially limited arm talent.

“It’s a tough spot to be in for a true freshman, but the expectation is to come in and play and win,” Day added in his postgame press conference. “I still think we put him in some tough spots again.”

It’s fair to say that Ohio State’s entire roster hasn’t been quite good enough this season, particularly lately.

But the move to Fahey, and sticking with him, may have an impact on jobs and futures.

Ohio State Made Luke Fahey Intentions Clear vs. Oregon

GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 7: Quarterback Luke Fahey #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is sacked by Nasir Wyatt #31 of the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter of the game at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes trailed in the second half to Oregon 24-14, 31-14 and 38-14 at various points. They never pulled Fahey.

That tells the college football world that Ohio State will be sticking with him. Subbing in St. Clair or a different QB for a stretch wouldn’t have guaranteed a Fahey benching, but it would’ve created controversy.

Instead, Day wanted Fahey to put good drives together, and he did throw two touchdowns in the fourth quarterback.

All of a sudden, this season has become about developing for the future in Columbus. The Buckeyes seem to want Fahey to be their guy in that regard.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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