How to Watch Ohio State Games Without Cable in 2026

The Ohio State Buckeyes begin their quest for a national championship in 2026, and even if you don’t have cable, you can still easily watch any and every game on their path to that goal.

Your options will vary depending on what exactly you’re looking for, but we have a complete rundown of every single way you can stream any Ohio State game in 2026:

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How to Watch Ohio State Games Without Cable

Games will be televised on: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN or Big Ten Network

Upcoming: Ball State (9/5, Big Ten Network), Texas (9/12, ABC), Kent State (9/19, Fox)

If you want to watch every Ohio State game with one service (in order of recommendation):

If you want to watch a single game for free:

If you don’t have any free trials and want to watch a single game for as cheap as possible:

How to Watch Every Ohio State Game for the Lowest Price

At the time of writing this, it’s impossible to perfectly plan out the cheapest way to watch every game since the TV coverage is still TBA for many games.

However, here would be our general recommendation on how to spend the least amount of money when watching every Ohio State game this season:

Before the game against Ball State, sign up for a free trial of Fubo “Sports+News”

Before the game against Texas, sign up for a free trial of DirecTV Stream “MySports”

Before the game against Kent State, sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV “Sports” This is a 21-day free trial, so it should also get you the games against Illinois and Iowa

Before the game against Maryland, sign back up for Fubo “Sports+News” You’ll need two months of service to get through the Big Ten Championship



And that’s it. If you have free trials you can use, that’s every Ohio State game for about $130. If you don’t have free trials, you’ll need three months of a streaming service to cover the whole season, so about $195 total.

It is also worth noting that Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all offer first-month discounts if you aren’t a previous customer, so if that’s the case, you could also mix and match those for a month each to lessen the cost even more.