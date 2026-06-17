Oklahoma Drops $4.6 Million Bag to Make Jim Nagy One of the Highest-Paid Gms in Cfb

Oklahoma put its money where its mouth is on Tuesday, handing GM Jim Nagy a massive raise to $1 million annually to ensure the mastermind of the Sooners’ elite recruiting machine stays in Norman long-term.

Per the contract approved by the OU Board of Regents, Nagy will now receive $1 million this year, with the deal increasing by $100,000 each year. This makes him the second-highest-paid coach in college football, just after UNC‘s Mike Lombardi, who makes $1.5 million annually.

He was originally signed to a three-year contract worth $2.55 million in February 2025. His annual value went from $850,000 to $1.15 million.

Athletic Director Opens Up On Jim Nagy’s Role with OU

Nagy was considered a total homerun back when the Sooners hired him last February. Ever since, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl has seamlessly blended his expertise to build OU into a program in it’s own league.

His previous NFL front office experience, 18 years to be precise, including scouting roles with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and the Washington Redskins, showed why Nagy was able to create such an immediate impact, on both improving the program internally and recruiting better.

“It was critical,” OU athletics director Roger Denny told SoonerScoop. “You see what they’re doing, the results speak for themselves. But the thing that folks don’t necessarily see is the way he and his staff have come in and really integrated themselves so seamlessly with our coaching staff, and when you combine the work they’re doing on the evaluation and negotiation and the transactional side of it along with the work that our coaches do recruiting, it’s really a tremendous advantage for us. And we want to preserve that advantage as long as we can.”

Jim Nagy’s recruiting Class One of the Highest-Ranked