The Oklahoma Sooners gave Jason Witten the offensive coordinator gig despite no such experience at the college level for the long-time Dallas Cowboys tight end.

It was a bold move — but the early returns suggest that it has worked.

The Sooners edged Ole Miss in an unusual Sunday game, sparked in part by Witten calling six consecutive run plays to begin the second half.

And with a couple games left in the season, Witten has a chance to make his case as the OC for OU going forward.

Jason Witten Sending Message

The only thing Witten could possibly do in taking over this gig is prove that he belongs. The results on the field tell the story.

So far, so good for Witten.

The Norman Transcript summed up one of Witten’s key decisions — to use an offensive lineman as a fullback — with these paragraphs by Davis Cordova:

A burly 6-foot-4-inch, 330-pound offensive tackle ran onto the field to block for the Sooners. However, he lined up at fullback next to OU quarterback John Mateer and wore a last name-less No. 36 jersey — an odd number for a player his size. That lineman, Peyton Joseph, was the lead block for a rushing touchdown in the third quarter of Oklahoma football’s 24-17 win Sunday over No. 19 Ole Miss in Norman, and was the centerpiece of a jumbo package interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten implemented in his two-ish weeks on the job. It’s a signal—among many, many other things—that Witten is becoming more and more like the sure-fire pick for the full-time OC job this offseason.

Installing such a setup isn’t easy, with Joseph needing a temporary number to be an eligible receiver.

“Witten’s insert of this specific package continues to show why he’s definitely a candidate for the gig in the offseason,” Cordova writes. “He’s creating different looks and being creative in the process, which he said postgame Sunday that it’s part of his summarization of how the Sooners can score more points.”

If the Sooners do impressive things over the next couple weeks, it’ll be hard to stop Witten from earning the full-time job.

Consider Name Value

Witten also comes with great name value as one of the best tight ends in recent NFL history.

That has value on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. If Witten proves he can draw up good systems, too, even better.

“I think that’s a job as a coach, when things you have a responsibility to do is how do you put your players in different positions and create space and leverage,” Witten said, via the Norman Transcript.

Witten also seemed like an intelligent tight end. Now, he’s showing that it can translate to being a Division I offensive coordinator at a storied program in Oklahoma.