Why Did ESPN Move New Mexico-Oklahoma to New Channel?

Oklahoma will host New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. EST. However, fans looking for the game will find that it is now on a new channel.

The game was supposed to air on ESPN2, but that won’t be the case at kickoff. Instead, it will be on ESPN News.

Why is the New Mexico-Oklahoma Game Not Starting on ESPN2?

Since the Florida State vs. Alabama game was originally on ABC, it was moved to ESPN2 and at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game was supposed to begin at 3:30 p.m. EST, but a lightning delay pushed the start time to 5:15 p.m. EST, and it was delayed again late in the second quarter.

The LSU vs. Ole Miss game is scheduled for 7:49 p.m. EST on ABC, which moved the Alabama game to ESPN2 and pushed Oklahoma to ESPN News.

Oklahoma should return to ESPN2 once the Alabama game ends.

Stay tuned for more updates.