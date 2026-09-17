‘College GameDay’ Announces Legendary Celebrity Guest Picker for LSU-Ole Miss

All eyes in the college football world this weekend are on the massive SEC showdown between No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.

A key reason for all the attention is that new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin will return to Oxford. He left Ole Miss as its HC right before the College Football Playoff last season, a move that did not sit well with Rebels fans.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will also add to the anticipation. Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit will host their Week 3 show from campus beginning at 9

“College GameDay” Announces Celebrity Guest Picker

On Thursday, during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” McAfee confirmed the celebrity guest picker this week, and it’s certainly a legendary one.

Joining the panel near the end of the show to make some picks will be acting icon and longtime Ole Miss fan Morgan Freeman.

“The hype is already naturally built in. The storylines already in abundance. Let’s go ahead and make it even bigger,” McAfee said. “Ladies and gentlemen, it is time to announce the celebrity guest picker for ‘College GameDay’ this weekend.

“This man is an honorary alumni of Ole Miss. From Mississippi. He’s played God, he’s played the President, he’s played Nelson Mandela, he’s played a principal. And this weekend, Saturday morning around noon eastern, he’ll be playing celebrity guest picker. It is our honor to introduce and announce Morgan Freeman.”

A legendary matchup needs a legendary guest picker‼️ Ole Miss fan Morgan Freeman will be joining College GameDay this Saturday in Oxford, announced just now on the @PatMcAfeeShow! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5xC4h59pkm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 17, 2026

Freeman Reacts to Being Celebrity Guest Picker

Freeman, 89, reacted to the news while appearing on McAfee’s show Thursday.

“Obviously I agreed to do it because I’m tied up with this lady that’s an ex-professor at Ole Miss and we’re intimate with what happens there. I have my own feelings about Ole Miss. There football and basketball. I’m looking forward to being there on Saturday and looking forward to this game. I promise you.”