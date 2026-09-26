Ole Miss vs Florida: Rebels Relieved as Trinidad Chambliss Returns After Injury Scare

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss took a knee to his side rib area with just over 6 minutes left in the 1st quarter on a running play during the first quarter of Ole Miss vs. Florida. Backup quarterback Deuce Alexander stepped in for the series.

According to Brad Logan, Chambliss was riding a stationary bike on the sideline, looking at the tablet with quarterback coach Joe Judge.

Did Trinidad Chambliss Return to the Game?

Thankfully for the Rebels, it turned out to be a big injury scare as Chambliss made his way back to the field after warming up during the timeout.

Brad Logan confirmed Chambliss’ return, saying, “Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss is back.”

Since Kewan Lacy is also out for today’s game, Chambliss staying on the field becomes absolutely crucial for the Rebels. They can’t have both their crown jewels on the sideline for the same game. It would have been a very costly injury for the Rebels had Chambliss not returned.

Still, there is always a risk that an injury flares up later in the game. With Ole Miss trailing 10-0 to the Gators in the second quarter, only time will tell whether the Rebels turn it around.