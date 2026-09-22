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Former Ole Miss Star Jaxson Dart Exits Giants-Rams Game With Apparent Knee Injury

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New York Giants v Los Angeles Rams
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants walks off the field after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New York Giants entered Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams 1-0 and with high energy after their impressive performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

However, on the very first drive, things took a very unfortunate turn when Giants franchise quarterback and former Ole Miss Rebels star Jaxson Dart went down with an apparent knee injury after a hard collision during a Rams blitz.

Dart gripped his knee on the ground before getting to his feet and walking off the field under his own power. He moved very gingerly, but seeing him walk off without a cart was at least a positive sign.

Check it out:

Sports Doctor Gives Update on Dart

While updates will come periodically, former NFL team doctor David J. Chao, also known as Pro Football Doc on social media, gave his potential diagnosis for Dart.

“Never good when QB clutches lead leg,” Chao said in a post on social media. “Good news is doubt ACL tear. Worry for MCL sprain. Will be limited in mobility and need a brace to try.”

Dart’s Career at Ole Miss

The Giants selected Dart 25th overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after he spent three seasons at Ole Miss following his transfer from USC after his freshman year.

Dart appeared in 39 games during his time with Ole Miss and racked up 10,617 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, and just 22 interceptions, while rushing for 1,498 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

Latest Updates on Dart

As of now, all we know is that Dart has gone back to the locker room and is officially questionable to return Monday night with a knee injury..

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Former Ole Miss Star Jaxson Dart Exits Giants-Rams Game With Apparent Knee Injury

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