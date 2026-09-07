How Kewan Lacy Is Related to Eddie Lacy as Ole Miss RB

Kewan Lacy is one of the best running backs in the country for Ole Miss.

He’s part of a high-powered backfield for the Rebels alongside QB Trinidad Chambliss.

He’s also got a last name that sounds quite familiar to football fans used to a different Lacy in the backfield, including in the NFL.

So it begs a simple question: How is Eddie Lacy connected here?

Is Kewan Lacy Related To Eddie Lacy?

No, Kewan Lacy isn’t related to former NFL running back Eddie Lacy.

They do have a connection as standout running backs in the SEC.

Eddie Lacy played for Alabama, where he was a three-time national champion and ran for 30 touchdowns.

Kewan Lacy began his college career at Missouri, but after transferring to Ole Miss, he helped the Rebels reach the College Football Playoff in his first season on campus.

Kewan Lacy Family

Kewan grew up in Dallas, Texas and attended Lancaster, High School.

His mother is named Kendra McGrew.

His older brother, Gerald, has also played college football at Ole Miss.

Recalling Eddie Lacy

Eddie Lacy is 36 now, but he was a hard-to-miss running back during his playing days.

At one point, Lacy was listed as much as 250 pounds. He was as bruising a running back as there has been in recent NFL memory.

After his time at Alabama, Lacy was a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2013 NFL Draft.

His first two seasons with the Packers were great.

As a rookie, Lacy ran 284 times for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The next year, he was more efficient, going 246 rushes for 1,139 yards and nine TDs.

Lacy fell off to 758 yards in 15 games in 2015 with the Packers, then played just five games in 2016 with 71 runs for 360 yards.

He left for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL season and had 69 runs for 179 yards.

Kewan Lacy NFL Draft

Kewan Lacy should be a future NFL running back for sure.

He’s also a strong pass blocker and pass catcher, which helps add to the total package of the talented running back.

He won’t have to prove himself against better competition, because defenses don’t get better than they are in the SEC.

Especially if Ole Miss can push toward the College Football Playoff, Lacy will have a chance to continue making a name for himself on a big stage.

Sure, he might not be related to a former NFL running back, but he doesn’t have to be. Kewan Lacy is plenty good enough to make his own mark on the football field.