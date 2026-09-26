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Is Kewan Lacy Playing Today? Ole Miss RB Injury News Impacts Florida Game

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Kewan Lacy leaps between two LSU defenders while running for Ole Miss.
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OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 19: Kewan Lacy #5 of the Mississippi Rebels carries the ball against Ty Benefield #2 of the Louisiana State Tigers during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

It’s the last weekend of September, and it’s a loaded slate of ranked college football games as most teams begin their conference schedules.

That includes in the SEC, where Ole Miss travels to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.

Even with the Rebels coming off their big win over LSU and Lane Kiffin, it’s actually Florida who is the slight betting favorite at home.

There’s plenty of reason to believe in the Gators and new coach Jon Sumrall, but there’s also some doubt out there about Ole Miss for one specific reason: Kewan Lacy.

He was hurt against LSU, and whether he plays or not against Florida could help determine the outcome of the big game.

Is Kewan Lacy Playing Today?

Kewan Lacy is “not expected” to play in the Ole Miss-Florida game on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Lacy hurt his left shoulder playing against LSU last week.

He had X-rays after the game and an MRI the following day.

The SEC injury report listed Lacy as doubtful on Friday, and that appears to be an accurate assessment in Thamel’s new report on Saturday.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding did tell Thamel: “We still have another chapel session, so I’m not giving up yet.”

Lacy’s shoulder must be hurting if Golding is counting on the divine to get him back on the field in surprise fashion on Saturday.

According to Thamel, the backfield split will be between two players if Lacy is out. JT Lindsey, previously at LSU, and Makhi Frazier, a transfer from Michigan State, are the next two guys up behind Lacy.

Lacy has been dinged up already this season. A thigh injury took him out partway through the season opener against Louisville.

On the season, Lacy has 39 runs for 191 yards and four touchdowns.

A year ago, Lacy ran 306 times for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Trinidad Chambliss Heisman Watch

Particularly if Lacy is out, it’s another chance for Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss to make his case as the best, and potentially most important, player in the country.

If he can go into ‘The Swamp’ and pick up what the bettors would call an upset win, and do it without his star running back, Chambliss would seem more impressive than he already does.

He’s got a star group of wide receivers, and there’s a chance it’s a thriller between Ole Miss and Florida on Saturday. Even without Lacy, Chambliss will certainly like his own chances of leading the Rebels to get the job done.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is Kewan Lacy Playing Today? Ole Miss RB Injury News Impacts Florida Game

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