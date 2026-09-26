Is Kewan Lacy Playing Today? Ole Miss RB Injury News Impacts Florida Game

It’s the last weekend of September, and it’s a loaded slate of ranked college football games as most teams begin their conference schedules.

That includes in the SEC, where Ole Miss travels to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.

Even with the Rebels coming off their big win over LSU and Lane Kiffin, it’s actually Florida who is the slight betting favorite at home.

There’s plenty of reason to believe in the Gators and new coach Jon Sumrall, but there’s also some doubt out there about Ole Miss for one specific reason: Kewan Lacy.

He was hurt against LSU, and whether he plays or not against Florida could help determine the outcome of the big game.

Is Kewan Lacy Playing Today?

Kewan Lacy is “not expected” to play in the Ole Miss-Florida game on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Lacy hurt his left shoulder playing against LSU last week.

He had X-rays after the game and an MRI the following day.

The SEC injury report listed Lacy as doubtful on Friday, and that appears to be an accurate assessment in Thamel’s new report on Saturday.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding did tell Thamel: “We still have another chapel session, so I’m not giving up yet.”

Lacy’s shoulder must be hurting if Golding is counting on the divine to get him back on the field in surprise fashion on Saturday.

According to Thamel, the backfield split will be between two players if Lacy is out. JT Lindsey, previously at LSU, and Makhi Frazier, a transfer from Michigan State, are the next two guys up behind Lacy.

Lacy has been dinged up already this season. A thigh injury took him out partway through the season opener against Louisville.

On the season, Lacy has 39 runs for 191 yards and four touchdowns.

A year ago, Lacy ran 306 times for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Trinidad Chambliss Heisman Watch

Particularly if Lacy is out, it’s another chance for Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss to make his case as the best, and potentially most important, player in the country.

If he can go into ‘The Swamp’ and pick up what the bettors would call an upset win, and do it without his star running back, Chambliss would seem more impressive than he already does.

He’s got a star group of wide receivers, and there’s a chance it’s a thriller between Ole Miss and Florida on Saturday. Even without Lacy, Chambliss will certainly like his own chances of leading the Rebels to get the job done.