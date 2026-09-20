Kewan Lacy Injury: Will He Return to Ole Miss-LSU Game?

The Ole Miss Rebels have one of the more explosive offenses in college football, and star running back Kewan Lacy is a big reason why.

The junior tailback has rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns through Ole Miss’ first two games, and he was expected to play a major role for the Rebels in Saturday’s SEC opener against LSU and former head coach Lane Kiffin.

However, Lacy exited in the second half after suffering an apparent shoulder injury.

Kewan Lacy Injury Update

Midway through the third quarter, Lacy took a handoff and burst through the middle of the field before being brought down by LSU defensive tackle Deuce Geralds.

Lacy landed hard on his left shoulder with the 279-pound Geralds landing on top of him. Lacy went back to the locker room to be evaluated, but according to the mid-game update provided by ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge, things don’t look good for Lacy to come back in the fourth quarter.

“Kewan Lacy is officially questionable to return with what they’re calling an upper-body injury when he went into the locker room,” Rutledge said on the broadcast. “He’s still in there. His left arm was hanging loose and he was in a ton of pain.”

Ole Miss’ offense clearly felt the effect of being without its star RB. Lacy had 9 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown when he left the field. JT Lindsey and Deuce Alexander combined for 15 yards rushing on two carries in his absence.

With Lacy out, Ole Miss went almost exclusively pass heavy.

Sports Doctor Weighs in on Lacy Injury Prognosis

No details are known about Lacy’s injury other than what Rutledge reported in the third quarter.

However, sports injury analyst Maddox McCloud believes the star junior could be dealing with any number of potential issues.

“🚨 Kewan Lacy landed hard on his shoulder. Early differentials include: • AC joint injury • Stinger/brachial plexus irritation • Clavicle (collarbone) injury. Assuming a quick X-Ray in the locker room to rule out fracture. We will see if he can return,” McCloud posted on X.